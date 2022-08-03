Lala Kent Ripped by Fans for Looking ‘So Old’ in Recent Photo

A new photo posted by Lala Kent on her Instagram received a lot of criticism from fans who said they thought her lip fillers were making her look a lot older than she was.

On August 2, the “Vanderpump Rules” star posted on her social media a close-up photo of herself pouting into the camera and holding up a tube of her Bottle Service Hydrogloss lip gloss. The Bravo star rocked some very blonde locks and showed off her bare shoulders for the picture.

She wrote in the caption, “My new lips are ready for you at givethemlala.com. I’m wearing Bottle Service.” Here is the photo:

Many Fans Commented That They Felt Kent Was Looking a Lot Older

The comments section of Kent’s Instagram post was filled with criticisms from fans who said they used to find her beautiful but thought she’d changed her face too much and now looked older. Someone said, “You were such a natural beauty lala! The overuse of fillers actually ages Women. Precisely placed it can accentuate the natural beauty, overly done & it actually does the opposite.”

One person wrote, “she looks like she’s 45 years old here.” Another agreed, “she has aged herself and is destroying her beauty.” Someone else said, “now its just too much amd makes her look 55.” One person commented, “She looks over35 now with that fake mouth. She used to look so young and cute. Really sad.” Yet another said, “Wow!!Lala… Beautiful but for the 1st time I actually see you look old.”

Many people said they were fans of her earlier look, with one person saying, “Go back to your regular lips your were gorgeous before !!” Another agreed, “i was just thinking she starting to not look like Lala & she was such a beauty!! I hope she stops because she was perfect.” Someone commented, “Too much filler You are ruining your face.” Another wrote, “Why??? You were stunning!” Someone said, “Looking older than your age in this particular photo.”

Kent was also ripped by fans on Reddit who had similar reactions and comments to the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s “so old” look.

Kent Got People Talking This Week After She Was Spotted Hanging Out With 50 Cent Years After His Feud With Her Ex Randall Emmett

Kent made headlines on August 3 when she was spotted hanging out with 50 Cent on the set of his new horror movie, “Skill House.” The two posed for photos shared by TMZ including one that showed the rapper kissing Kent’s head as the two hugged.

Kent’s ex-fiance Randall Emmett had a notorious feud with 50 Cent years ago after the rapper accused Emmett of not paying back a $1 million loan. During his social media rant against Emmett, 50 Cent brought up Kent as he shared a video of the Bravo star telling her co-star Stassi Schroeder on “Vanderpump Rules” that Emmett gave her a Range Rover after they first slept together. “10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe’s are Winning,” 50 Cent wrote according to Page Six. “Do you want A range rover, yes, b**** yassss. Then just run out and suck a d***. LOL smh.”

The publication wrote that Kent hit back at the rapper, sharing, “She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo. Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!?” 50 Cent later said Emmett paid him back and deleted the posts.

