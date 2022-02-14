Fans Think Lala Kent Looks Unrecognizable in Photo With Former Co-Star

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent has remained close to her former castmate, Brittany Cartwright, who left the show following its eighth season. On February 13, 2022, Cartwright uploaded a photo that featured Kent and her daughter, Ocean, who she shares with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, the Kentucky native smiled brightly as she posed next to the “Give Them Lala” author, who held onto her child. A Reddit user shared the picture along with the caption, “Lala??????? Ok, I didn’t even recognize her???” on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

Some Reddit users flocked to the posts comments section to share that they also believed the “Vanderpump Rules” star looked different in Cartwright’s picture.

“She looks at least 10 years older ETA: in this picture she looks so much older/different. Would not have guessed it’s her,” wrote a commenter.

“She looks 45 here while making the baby look like a caricature. Like why?” added a different person.

Another Reddit user noted that they believed Kent resembled “Real Housewives of Dallas” star Kameron Westcott, writing, “I thought it was Kam from RHOD.”

A Different Reddit User Also Shared the Picture of Brittany Cartwright & Lala Kent

A different Reddit user also uploaded Cartwright’s photo of Kent in a separate thread.

“LFU, is that you?” read the caption of the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit post.

Several “Vanderpump Rules” fans commented that they noticed a difference in Kent’s appearance in the comments section.

“Maybe it’s the filter, maybe the fact that we can only see 1/3 of her face, but this doesn’t look like Lala,” wrote a commenter.

“I swear every time I see a photo of Lala lately I am baffled at how it doesn’t look like her. I don’t know if it’s makeup or what but she looks like a whole different person. Not even in a ‘too much stuff done’ way, but in a ‘no way can that be her’ way,” commented a different person.

“I think she lost some weight and being already quite thin it’s showing. Not trying to body/thin shame at all because it can happen during stressful situations. I have been there .. hopefully she’s feeling good and healthy. She does seem happier without Rand,” added another.

A fourth commenter also shared that they thought she looked similar to actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“Is it just me, or does she look more like Sarah Michelle Geller than herself?” wrote the Reddit user.

Lala Kent Spoke About Facial Fillers in January 2022

During a January 2022 episode of the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast, hosted by comedian Heather McDonald, Kent shared that she has refrained from getting facial fillers for a few years. She explained during “Vanderpump Rules” season 8, she “was freshly injected.”

“Oh my gosh, I was such a vibe, loved every part of my face. But [season 9], everyone is telling me, ‘You look really great,’ which is great to hear because I haven’t been injected since before we started filming season 8 of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ which was almost three years ago,” shared Kent.

While speaking to McDonald, the reality television personality also stated that “there have been times that [she has] overdone [her] face.”

