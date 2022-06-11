Fans Think Lala Kent Looks Unrecognizable in Scheana Shay’s Instagram Post

On June 8, “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay shared a picture of herself and her castmate Lala Kent on her Instagram Stories. The co-stars stood close to each other and looked directly at the camera.

On June 10, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the Instagram post on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“I seriously didn’t recognize Lala in this picture at all,” read the caption of the post.

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they also believed Kent had a change in her appearance.

“Can’t believe that’s lala, wow,” wrote a commenter.

“gawwwwwd VP and jersey shore peeps are all plastic now☹️they dont even look like themselves. oh well, not my life🤷🏻‍♀️,” shared a different person.

“Lala started looking too ‘overdone’ for like the past 3 years or so. She doesn’t even look close to how she looked when she first came on the show. I thought she was sooo pretty when she made her debut!” commented a Bravo fan.

“Lala is turning more into Lisa Rinna everyday! And Scheana was looking FABULOUS the last two years without Botox and fillers. I wish she didn’t start getting them again once she stopped breastfeeding. She looked younger, fresher, and more natural,” asserted a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

“That’s Lala? Holy plastic surgery, Batman!” chimed in a fifth Reddit user.

Lala Kent Underwent Plastic Surgeries in May 2022

Kent shared that she underwent a breast augmentation and earring pinning in May 2022. On June 2, 2022, the mother of one shared a video filmed right after her surgeries on Instagram. In the clip, she requested her bed to be warmed and noted that she wanted to watch a “Real Housewives” show.

“I continued on the elevator, announcing to everyone who entered, ‘I got my boobs done.’ Some may wonder why my head is wrapped up. We all got so caught up on boobie talk, we neglected to mention my sweet left ear being pinned back 🤍 I feel really happy. Thank you @plastixdocs,” read the caption of the post.

Lala Kent Gave an Update on Her Recovery

Kent discussed the Instagram video during a June 2022 episode of her podcast “Give Them Lala.” She shared that she gave her assistant, Jessica, permission to film the video.

“It was amazing so I put it on my page,” stated Kent.

The Bravo personality then gave an update on how she has been recovering post-surgery. She shared that she is “sore” because her surgeons, Dr. Payman Danielpour and Dr. John Layke, “did a lot of work on the left boob.”

“They put some sort of mesh hammock in and apparently my implant has fallen super far over so they did a lot of reconstruction over there on like the inside of the boob. And the ear was the easiest. Everyone kept telling me the ear is going to be so painful, it’s one of the most excruciating cosmetic surgeries you could have and it’s been a breeze. But by the way, the boobs have been a breeze too,” stated Kent.

The mother of one then expressed gratitude toward Danielpour and Layke.

“Thank you to Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour because I look like a hot motherf*****,” said Kent.

