Fans React After Lala Kent Gifts Daughter Ocean a $880 Louis Vuitton Bag

Lala Kent threw a lavish birthday party for her daughter’s first birthday, and she didn’t hold back when it came to gift giving, either. While most 1-year-olds can expect some new toys and lots of clothes, Ocean Kent was gifted something a bit more sentimental — and expensive.

“I know a lot of you are going to think I’m nuts, but hear me out,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star wrote on her Instagram Stories on March 22, 2022, according to Us Weekly. “I really have a love for bags. My grandmother passed a lot of hers onto me and I will one day pass them on to O. For my baby girl’s first birthday, I wanted to get her her first bag. So here she is with it,” she added.

The bag is the Mini Pochette which retails for $880. “The Mini Pochette Accessoires wears an air of timeless chic in this two-tone edition, crafted from Monogram Empreinte leather embossed with a contrasting Monogram Medium motif. Accented with a golden chain and gleaming hardware, this elegant little pouch can be carried on its own, or attached to a larger bag,” reads the description of the bag on the Louis Vuitton website.

Of course, Kent has the Petits Sac Plat, which retails $1,820, in matching monogram. In another photo on her IG Story, Kent shared a mommy and me pic with both bags. “My little twin,” she captioned the shot.

Many Fans Thought the Gift Was Sentimental, Reasonable & Sweet

While many VPR fans tend to slam Kent on Reddit, many actually loved the fact that she gifted her daughter something timeless and special for her first birthday. Of course, Ocean isn’t going to be carrying the small bag around with her until she’s older, but quite a few people approved of the sweet present.

“Ok this is actually really cute. I’m loathing myself for standing up for [Lala] but I see nothing wrong here. All I see is a gorgeous little baby doll with a gorgeous little purse that will never go out of style. I’m so jealous cos if I could afford it I’d love to have that purse. Ocean is so beautiful too,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the gift.

“I actually do get this I am OBSESSED with bags and not gonna lie I would probably do the same. I still have a bag my dad got me 20 years ago and use it on the regular,” another comment read.

“As much as I loathe [Lala], I can kind of understand this. That bag is really cute and will never be outdated or out of season. I have a couple of handbags from my mum that are very special to me so I can get where she’s coming from with this,” a third person wrote.

“This is actually a really classic style… ocean will probably love it when she’s older,” someone else added.

Fans Were More Divided About Ocean’s 1st Birthday Party

It seems that most fans thought that Kent’s gift to her daughter was acceptable, but another Reddit thread had people ripping apart Kent’s decision to throw such a lavish birthday party for her little girl.

Kent went with a full Ocean theme, choosing pastel colors for a soft and airy feel. The outdoor soiree was complete with balloons, pillows, a ball pit, and a bounce house. Kent also had custom-made shirts featuring Ocean’s face, and food items, such as cookies, with her name. Ocean was dressed in a mermaid outfit, and later changed into a shirt with her face on it.

“This kid isn’t even gonna remember it. This party was for the adults,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the party.

“If you name your daughter Ocean, please don’t use enough plastic to destroy one,” another person added.

“She spent more on a 1 year old, who’s still in the state of childhood amnesia, than we spent on our whole wedding lol,” a third social media user wrote.

