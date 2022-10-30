Lala Kent Shares Big Relationship Update

Lala Kent seems to be fully adjusted to life as a single mom after breaking things off with her former fiance Randall Emmett. The two split in October 2021 after Emmett was spotted with other women while working in Nashville, Tennessee.

Since that time, Kent has been focusing on her daughter, Ocean, 1, whom she shares with Emmett. She has also been building her “Give Them Lala” brand and promoting season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Kent has been cautious when it comes to dating, even admitting that she hired a private investigator, which she revealed on an Amazon Live earlier this year.

“The last date I went on was a group date, because that’s the only thing I’m comfortable with right now. He was fine, but the PI check didn’t come back so great. Haven’t been on a date since. I’ve been talking to people, but no dates,” she said on the Amazon Live in March 2022.

In the months since, it seems Kent is opening up a bit more and she recently admitted that she “might be in love” with someone.

Kent Called Her Love Interest a ‘Unicorn’

Kent sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Friday, October 7, 2022, during which she opened up about her personal life. Kent admitted that she has her eye on one guy in particular, whom she’s gone on a few dates with.

When Lewis asked her if she was dating anyone, Kent said “no,” but added, “I think I might be in love with someone.” She went on to explain.

“My friend’s been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met,” Kent said. “We’ve hung out like, literally, that was the third time. We had a lot of fun,” she added.

Kent went on to say that she was attracted to his looks but that his mind is even more impressive.

“I love his brain. He’s very smart. His face doesn’t match what comes out of his mouth. He’s a unicorn,” she told Lewis. “I’m gonna need to have his baby or something,” she said.

Fans Previously Thought Kent Was Doing a Soft Launch of a New Beau

Kent went out with a bunch of friends for her birthday and shared some photos and videos of the night on her Instagram Stories. There was one photo in particular, however, that got plenty of attention.

In the picture, fans saw a man’s tattooed arm resting on Kent’s leg. It didn’t take long for a screenshot to pop up on Reddit where “Vanderpump Rules” fans discussed, many trying to figure out who the guy was based on his unique ink.

“Judging by the tattoo, I’m guessing a guitarist for a mid-2000s metal-core band. Unearth? Avenged Sevenfold? Eighteen Visions?” someone guessed.

“Pete Davidson strikes again,” another Redditor joked.

A couple of people thought the arm could have been Kent’s brother’s.

“Is it her brother? Isn’t he covered in tattoos?” a third person wondered.

Kent never revealed who it was.

