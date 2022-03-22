VPR Star Dishes on Post-Baby Body: ‘You Can’t F*** With Me’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent and her ex-fiance Randall Emmett welcomed their daughter, Ocean, in March 2021. During a March 2022 appearance on the “Unwaxed” podcast, hosted by Sophia and Sistine Stallone, Kent shared that she enjoyed her pregnancy after her first trimester.

“The first three months, I was very sick. Yeah, just like nauseous all the time. But then once I got through that, I loved it,” shared the Bravo star.

She also revealed that she enjoyed how her body looked immediately after having Ocean.

“And after I gave birth that was like my most favorite body too. I just felt like all woman. I was like I just pushed a person out of my cookie. I’m like you can’t f*** with me. I was feeling thick, my boobies were all huge and I was like feeding my young with them,” stated Kent.

She then confided that she was aware not every new mother likes their postpartum body.

“You look at certain people and not everybody’s body looks the same after they give birth right? And for me being like well I loved my body, I can understand someone being like please shut the f*** up. I’m well aware that my bounce back was amazing,” said the 31-year-old. “But I kind of take it into a different zone of my body, creating someone’s brain. How could you not look at yourself and be like – my child is going to go off one day and like, get a job because she has a mind that was formed in my body you know.”

Lala Kent Spoke About Losing Weight After Her Breakup From Randall Emmett

While recording a February episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent shared that she had lost “about 15 pounds” following her October 2021 breakup from Emmett. She revealed that she was not pleased with how her body looked.

“I don’t love feeling this way. You know, I like women with curves. And for me to put a dress on – or literally I can’t wear any of my clothes, nothing fits right now, it hangs on me. And I feel like I look sickly,” stated the reality television personality.

She then explained that she has been unable to put on weight as she has felt constantly nauseous due to “stress and anxiety.”

Lala Kent Celebrated Her Daughter’s Birthday

On March 15, 2022, Kent took to Instagram to celebrate Ocean’s first birthday. The post featured five pictures and a video. The first photo showed the 1-year-old wearing a mermaid costume. Kent held her daughter while smiling brightly in the following image. The third slide consisted of a video that showed Ocean shortly after being born. The following two pictures were also taken when the child was a newborn. The final image featured Kent kissing her daughter.

“Happy first birthday to you, Ocean. This past year has been the best year of my life. You are the most amazing thing to ever happen to me. You are sweet, determined, independent, curious- a bright light in our lives. You are going to do incredible things in this world, baby. I will always be here to catch you when you fall, carry the weight when it gets too heavy, and protect you with all I have. Being your mama is an honor, O. Happy birthday, baby girl 🤍🌊,” read the caption of the post.

READ NEXT: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Warned Noella Bergener About Joining RHOC