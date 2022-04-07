Lala Kent’s Makeup Line Trashed By Fans After Newest Palette Release

Lala Kent has released her latest eye shadow palette, teaming up with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star and former nemesis Raquel Leviss for inspiration.

The “Bambi-Eyed B****” palette was thusly named following an insult that Kent previously hurled at Leviss on season 7 of the Bravo show. The palette was released by Give Them Lala Beauty on March 30, 2022, and retails for $42.

Kent took to Instagram to share some photos from the promo shoot that she did with Leviss ahead of the palette’s release. “Thank you for being the biggest part of this @raquelleviss,” she captioned the post, in part.

VPR fans have since reacted to the palette’s name, colors, and artwork on Reddit, and the feedback hasn’t been great.

Fans Trashed the Artwork on Kent’s Line

Shortly after the details were released, VPR fans took to Reddit to discuss the overall look of the eyeshadow palette — and many people don’t seem to keen on what Kent did when it comes to the artwork.

A sketch of Kent is featured on the cover of the palette. The artist included deer ears and an orange shade eyeshadow and lip color.

“It’s giving ‘Etch a Sketch’ to me,” one Redditor commented on a thread.

“This is hilarious! Did the place the flower photo to hide the mirror? It looks janky. The teeny horns on lala are my favorite,” added another.

“What an incredibly boring, uninspired, repetitive eyeshadow palette. This looks like 700 other palettes, all of which i wouldnt be scared to lose my vision after using,” a third comment read.

“As a graphic designer, I thank you for this post. The logo looks as though she typed it out herself in Microsoft Word using the first sans serif font she could find. The kerning is all wrong too and it offends my profession and creative sensibilities. Don’t even get me started on the deer graphic,” a fourth person wrote.

Several Fans Were Surprised by the Names of the Shadow Colors

Not only did Kent name her newest eyeshadow palette after an insult she once called Leviss, but she also included several other insults as the names of the different shades in the palette, such as “yapping chihuahua” and “be quiet I’m speaking.”

Fans were quick to pick up on this, and a second Reddit thread about the color names was started.

“Why is it like degrading raquel,” one person asked.

“Most of these are so dumb. If you’re gonna choose lines from the show to entice your fans you can do better than this! All these quotes do is remind us how gross larlar is,” another Reddit user added.

“So gross, LFU is proud of the fact that she bullied Raquel on the show and is now monetizing off of it because she probably thinks her ‘one-liners,’ were ~IcONic~ Proof she’s not a good friend and she has no self awareness,” a third comment read, the author referring to Kent by her Reddit nickname LFU which stands for Lauren from Utah.

“Naming your products after your abusive alcoholic tirades isn’t the flex she thinks it is. Raquel come on man we were rooting for you,” a fourth person wrote.

