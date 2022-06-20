Lala Kent Ripped as ‘Clown’ After Sharing ‘Scary’ Look

Lala Kent recently showed off some of her summer makeup looks on Instagram and took fans through her nighttime routine but the videos she shared got a lot of negative reactions from fans who thought she was doing too much to her face.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star posted a video of her summer makeup look on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Most of you said your Summer makeup vibe would include: dewy skin, bronzed eye, neutral lip. So here is a quick look I did by @givethemlalabeauty.” She also shared the names of the products she used for her look.

Kent also took to her Instagram Stories to share her nighttime routine and in both videos, she showed close-ups of her face. A screenshot of the routine from her Story was shared on Reddit, where fans slammed the Bravo star for her changing look. The criticism echoed comments left on Kent’s makeup video on Instagram.

Fans Said Kent Was Wearing Too Much Makeup & Slammed Her for ‘Messing’ With Her Face

One person commented on Kent’s Instagram post, “Omg that is so much makeup it looks like oil paint. What happened to natural beauty?” Another wrote, “NO MORE work LaLa!!!! Please.” Someone else said, “I mean. Do straight guys really find this clown makeup sexy?” Another added, “I feel bad her people let her put this out.”

Several stars wrote that they wanted Kent to close her mouth in the video. “CLOSE YOU MOUTH!!! & maybe pucker up,” someone wrote. “Are your lips stuck like that??” Another asked. One person said, “Close your mouth.” Someone commented, “Looks like she’s in pain with those lips.” Another wrote, “Why is she doing that with her face.”

One person wrote, “Please stop messing with your face. You look like a different person.” Another said, “A little too cakey for my liking.” One person described Kent’s video as “f****** scary.” Someone said, “You don’t look healthy!”

Many people criticized Kent’s close-up of her night routine from her Instagram Story on Reddit. “They literally give themselves mustaches because of the duck lip thing,” someone said. “Yeah, it’s the filler migrating. So sad; how can anyone think this looks good?” another added. One person wrote, “She’s getting lip and face fillers again and it looks terrible. She always overdoes it.”

One Redditor commented, “Also, her eyes are dead.” Someone else said, “Omg what has she done to her face.” One person wrote, “I gasped when I clicked her IG story.” Another person commented, “I hate what she’s done to her eyebrows. Lala was so beautiful before she started touching her face. Truly, less is more.”

Kent Shared Some Photos & Videos of Herself With Ocean on Father’s Day

Kent posted a photo of herself with her daughter Ocean on Father’s Day and she shared several videos on her Instagram Story of Ocean spending the day with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and Scheana Shay and their kids. However, fans were curious about why Ocean wasn’t with her father, Kent’s ex-fiance Randall Emmett, on the special holiday.

Emmett posted a few Instagram Stories showing his three daughters, two of which are from a previous marriage. He also posted a photo on Instagram with his children, writing, “My greatest achievement in this lifetime will always be my 3 beautiful daughters. Every day they make life perfect. They are each so different and beautiful in every way. I hope all of the fathers out there have an amazing Father’s Day and thank you dad for the love you have given me unconditionally.”

