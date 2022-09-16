Lala Kent Dragged for Giving Marriage Advice

Lala Kent is a staple on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules.” Since joining the show in 2016, the reality star has put her personal life out there for the world to see. Through the ups and the downs, viewers have watched Kent go through various phases in her life — from an engagement to a split.

Season 10 will undoubtedly show a new side of Kent, who has turned her life around after learning that her ex-fiance Randall Emmett had been cheating on her. She’s a single mom who runs a business, supports herself, and is doing everything she can to be successful.

Although Kent has never been married, she decided to share some marriage advice on her August 31, 2022, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. Shortly after the episode went live, someone started a Reddit thread to discuss what Kent had to say.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Said She’s Glad She Never Got Married

On her podcast, Kent shared that she attended Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in Mexico.

“I always talk about how I just cannot get down with weddings,” she said before saying that she cries every time she goes to a wedding.

Kent went on to say that she’s glad that she never got married and she doesn’t have any interest in inheriting someone else’s debt. “What’s mine is mine,” she said.

She then read a sort of checklist of things that people should discuss before getting married. She also said that she thinks women shouldn’t get married until they are at least 30 years old.

Kent and her co-host Jessica Walter discussed all different aspects of relationships and marriage. Kent stressed that she believes that people should “not settle.”

Some Fans Criticized Kent for Giving Advice When She’s Never Been Married

Quite a few people criticized Kent for sharing her feelings on marriage, given that she hasn’t been married — and her last relationship failed.

“Lala’s never even been married, and she went after a man she knew was married, shes not even had a profitable run at being a sex worker, I don’t understand how she thinks anyone wants advice from her.. and I’m not shaming sex workers or her for being one but I would only want to hear advice from women that made smart financial decisions while doing it,” one person wrote.

“I think one of the biggest pieces of advice anyone could give for a relationship is don’t meet your partner and have an affair while they’re married. Lala has absolutely no self awareness,” someone else said.

“It’s hilarious how bitter Lala is over Randall. She REALLY thought he wouldn’t do the same to her,” a third Redditor added.

“Honestly anytime someone has been unsuccessful at relationships, I would not look to them for advice on how to have a successful one. If I need meaningful marriage advice I’d ask my mom or dad who have been married 30 years. Not lala, who is surprised that her baby daddy (who got with her when he was already married to his ex wife and other baby mama, gifted her a hand me down leased Range Rover and gave her G list movie roles in return for rim jobs) left her for another sugar baby,” a fourth comment read.

READ NEXT: Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Cheated With Raquel Leviss, His Wife Claims