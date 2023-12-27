Lala Kent Thinks Mauricio Umansky ‘Did Something Dirty’

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Lala Kent gave her opinion about “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards’ estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

While recording the December 19 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent stated she believes Richards’ tense interactions with Umansky during RHOBH season 13 indicate that her estranged husband did something to upset her. Kent referenced that Richards appeared uncomfortable when showing Umansky her new tattoo in RHOBH season 13, episode 6.

“The way that Mauricio is to her, calling her ‘love bean’ after the tattoo. And he’s like, ‘I hope I can see it often.’ She’s like, ‘Well you are seeing it now.’ He did something dirty. He has lost his way to her heart. He no longer does it for her. He is iced out,” said Kent.

Kent also commended Richards for how she has navigated conflict with her RHOBH season 13 co-stars and Umansky.

“I don’t think she has ever looked better. And I love that she’s not shying away from conflict. Conflict always used to make her so uncomfortable. There is something so empowering about her this season,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Discussed Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky in October 2023

Kent previously mentioned Richards and Umansky’s relationship in an October 2023 episode of “Give Them Lala.” She stated that she thought highly of their marriage before their separation. Kent noted, however, that she has known of rumors that Umansky had strayed outside of their relationship. The “Vanderpump Rules” personality suggested, however, that she did not believe the rumors regarding Umansky.

“Kyle and Mauricio were, like, goals, right? And yes, I live in L.A., I’ve heard rumblings for a while about Mauricio. Now I know where there’s smoke, there’s fire. But there are crazy people who just make s*** up. And Mauricio is very hot, so I could see people making up that they hooked up with him,” said the “Give Them Lala” author.

Kyle Richards Opened Up About Her Relationship With Her Estranged Husband in a December 2023 Interview

Richards discussed her separation from Umansky in a December 2023 interview with The Messenger. She stated that while she and her estranged husband have had marital issues they “haven’t spoken about [divorce] yet.”

“No, that has not come up yet. Obviously, we know that it is potentially something that could happen with us. We just haven’t gone that route yet,” continued Richards.

The RHOBH personality also noted that she and Umansky are still residing together. She explained they are successfully able to share their living space because their house is spacious and they rarely fight.

“I’m also very fortunate that we get along, and care about each other very much and that we are a family no matter what,” stated the Bravo star. “That’s always been what we stand for. That has not changed, and obviously some days are not as great as others. Some days it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s a little awkward today.’ And other days, it’s like nothing ever happened, and we’re just all watching TV as a family. We’re taking it a day at a time.”

New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays on Bravo.