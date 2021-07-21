Did Lala Kent Diss Megan Fox at Randall Emmett’s Movie Premiere?

Lala Kent made headlines at the premiere of the movie ”Midnight in the Switchgrass,” but it’s not because she’s one of the stars in the film. Instead, fans think the “Vanderpump Rules” star threw shade at Megan Fox, who skipped the movie premiere at the Regal L.A. Live Theater in Los Angeles hours before she was set to arrive.

“Midnight in the Switchgrass” stars Fox, Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, and Lukas Haas and it was directed by Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett.

The film revolves around FBI partners (Fox and Willis) and a Florida state detective (Hirsch) on the hunt for a serial killer, per Deadline.

But according to Variety, Fox, one of the film’s main stars, ditched the premiere at the last minute, citing coronavirus concerns.

“Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight,” came a press release posted on the entertainment site.

Lala Kent ‘Blocked’ Megan Fox’s Face As She Posed for a Photo At the Premiere

At the movie premiere, Kent was photographed in front of the movie poster that features Willis and Fox, but she posed herself directly in front of Fox’s photo on the poster, completely blocking the star.

“So excited for this!” Kent captioned the pic with text that also covered Fox’s name on the poster. Kent shared the shady snap to her Instagram Story, then deleted it soon after, according to Us Weekly. She also posted tributes to Hirsch and Haas to say how great they were in the movie, but did not post anything about Fox.

It should be noted that in the past, Kent has raved about her friendship with Fox. In May 2021 she told Hollywood Life that both Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly are “super fun” and “beautiful people.” And she told Us Weekly that Fox even gave her baby advice ahead of the birth of her and Emmett’s daughter, Ocean.

Still, many fans think Kent’s post was a direct diss at Fox for skipping the premiere.

But her fiancé was just grateful to have the premiere take place at all.

“Considering what the world is still in, and now that things are escalating, I didn’t even think we were going to be able to have this [premiere], so that’s an amazing thing,” Emmett told Variety. “The movie took a year to make through a lot of COVID shutdowns. So it’s obviously a really special night, and to have friends and family here, you couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Kent’s Vanderpump Rules Costars Attended the Premiere

While Fox didn’t make it to the theater, plenty of other stars did. UPI shared a pic of cast members Donovan Carter, Caitlin Carmichael, Emile Hirsch, Sistine Stallone, and Olive Abercrombie at the movie opening.

In addition, just about all of Kent’s “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars posted pictures from the premiere event, including James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz.

According to Just Jared, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Tom Sandoval, and Charli Burnett were also in attendance, as was fired “Vanderpump Rules” alumni Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute as well as former cast members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Opens Up About Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ With Baby