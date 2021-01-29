‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Pens Tell-All

A Vanderpump Rules star is telling all.

In what will be the latest entry to the Bravo bookshelf, Lala Kent has revealed that she will release her memoir, titled Give Them Lala, this spring, according to People.

The book will include a collection of “humorous and brutally honest” essays penned by the expectant 30-year-old Bravo beauty as it details her early days as Lauren Burningham from Utah and the rocky road she took to find success as a movie actress and reality star.

In a teaser shared on her Instagram page, Lala admitted that she wondered many times if she was ready to share things even those closest to her don’t know.

“Turns out, I was ready,” she teased.

Lala Will Open Up About How Her Sobriety Has Saved Her & Her Relationship With Fiance Randall Emmett & She Hopes To Empower Others With Her Story

A release from publisher Simon and Schuster described Lala as Vanderpump Rules’ “resident troublemaker” who likes to “eat up the drama.”

As she takes fans on her “bumpy journey from suburban boredom to Hollywood glamour,” Lala will explain “how women can—and should—feel just as free as men when it comes to sex, how sobriety saved her life and relationship, and how we should treasure every day we have with those we love,” the press release teased.

While some of Lala’s past drama on her Bravo reality show was fueled by alcohol, she will now also open up about how getting sober saved her life and her relationship.

The reality star, who is expecting a baby girl with her filmmaker fiance, Randall Emmett, in April, told People that she hopes to inspire others with her book.

“I’ve learned the importance of sharing the most vulnerable parts of myself with the people I love,” she said. “Give Them Lala acts as a reminder for me to never play a role and to always be the realest version of me.”

Lala Is Not the First ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star to Write a Book

Lala is in good company when it comes to published Pump Rules star. Several of her co-stars have written popular books, including Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder.

In 2019, after her memoir Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B—- Handbook became a bestseller, an excited Stassi thanked her fans.

“I just found out I am officially a New York Times bestseller. F—! Thank you, everyone! Seriously.” She wrote on her Instagram story, per Bravo.

That same year, coupled costars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval published the mixology book, Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers.

And last June, amid the headline-making Vanderpump Rules firing drama, Stassi’s longtime pal Kristen Doute released the dating advice book, He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It.

And it’s no surprise that Vanderpump Rules queen bee Lisa Vanderpump also penned a book well before her young costars were even famous. In 2011, two years before Vanderpump Rules premiered, the wealthy restaurant owner wrote Simply Divine: A Guide to Easy, Elegant, and Affordable Entertaining. In the book, LVP gave her tips for entertaining that is “simple” and “divine.”

Give Them Lala will hit bookstores on May 4, 2021, shortly after Lala welcomes her first baby.

