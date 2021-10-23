Lala Kent Accused of ‘Milking it’ After Being Spotted at an Apartment Building

Lala Kent was spotted outside of an apartment building in Santa Monica, California, with her daughter, Ocean, just about a week after reports that she and Randall Emmett had split.

Page Six posed the paparazzi photos on October 22, 2021, and suggested that Lala has moved out of the home that she shared with Randall.

A source told the outlet that Lala was at the apartment complex for about 15 minutes, and was seen leaving with her mother, Lisa Burningham. “While it is unclear whether Kent was touring the apartment or simply visiting someone who lives there, we hear she later pulled into a parking garage that only has access to the leasing office,” Page Six reported.

And while you may be wondering if Lala has actually moved into a new place, Reddit sleuths have a different theory as to what’s really going on.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Is Being Accused of a PR Stunt

Some “Vanderpump Rules” fans are skeptical about what’s really going on between Lala and Randall. Although many seem to believe that Randall cheated on Lala (or is cheating on her), others don’t think that it’s actually over between the two, and Lala is adding fuel to the fire in an effort to get some publicity.

“Do I think Randall cheated? Absolutely. Do I think she is milking it for the attention? Absolutely,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the apartment spotting.

“Aint [sic] no way the paps are following a VPR cast member like she’s 2007 Paris Hilton. Starting to think that it may be a PR stunt,” added another.

“Yeah I’m pretty convinced that this is all PR,” a third Redditor wrote.

“…Are we supposed to believe the paparazzi [just] happened to be at this random apartment building in Santa Monica?” a fourth person pointed out.

Lala May Have Been Visiting Her Friend Logan

Other Redditors seemed to have solved the mystery of why Lala was at an apartment complex in Santa Monica to begin with — and it may have had nothing to do with new living arrangements.

“I think I remember seeing a post that she was at Logan’s place,” one Redditor pointed out. Another added a comment that they came to the thread to say the same thing.

Interestingly, Randall did take to Instagram on October 22, 2021, to congratulate Lala on her three years of sobriety. “Congrats on three years,” he captioned a photo of some balloons on his Instagram Stories. It does not appear as though Randall tagged Lala in the post, which is a bit strange. Moreover, Lala didn’t share Randall’s post to her Instagram Stories (which she couldn’t do if she wasn’t tagged), though she did share several posts from her friends.

Randall also shared a photo of baby Ocean, which suggests that he and Lala are together in some capacity, even if it’s just to spend time with their daughter.

Neither Lala or Randall have spoken out about the cheating or split rumors.

READ NEXT: The Truth About Lala Kent’s Night at the Beverly Hills Hotel