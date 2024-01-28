Lala Kent Says She Felt ‘So Heartbroken’ for RHOSLC Alum Monica Garcia

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Lala Kent is sharing her thoughts about “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Monica Garcia.

On the January 23 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent referenced that Heather Gay confirmed Garcia had participated in uploading content for the RHOSLC-gossip Instagram account, Reality Von Teese, during the season 4 finale. The “Vanderpump Rules” personality suggested that she disapproved of Garcia’s behavior. Kent stated, however, that she empathized with Garcia because of her strained relationship with her mother, Linda Darnell.

“Monica, she has now opened up about what a toxic mom she grew up with. You sit there and you’re like, ‘Yes, we’ve all been dealt [expletive] hands.’ And it’s all about how you deal with it,” said Kent.

The mother of one went on to say she “couldn’t help but feel so heartbroken for [Garcia]” when she described her and her mother’s complicated dynamic.

“[I was] like, ‘No wonder you are the way you are,'” continued Kent.

She suggested, however, that she does not believe Garcia’s upbringing excused her actions toward her RHOSLC season 4 castmates.

“But at the same time, I come from a place of such privilege. And I had such an incredible upbringing and even though, I may not be trolling people on the internet, I’ve certainly done other things that I’m not proud of,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star. “So it’s like at what point do you practice compassion? And sympathy and empathy for someone because of maybe what they’ve been through. But also keep your guard up.”

Monica Garcia Discussed Her Relationship With Her Mother in November 2023

Garcia discussed her relationship with her mother in a November 2023 interview with Access Hollywood. The reality television personality stated that she and Darnell have not been in contact after RHOSCL season 4 wrapped filming. She also stated that she did not expect her mother to make negative comments about her on social media.

“I’m shocked. I’ll be honest. I did not expect that low situation to happen. It’s the retweets and the likes of awful things said about me that I’m like, ‘You’re my mom.’ You know, so it’s been hard. That aspect has been hard,” said Garcia.

Andy Cohen Discussed Monica Garcia’s Exit From RHOSLC

Garcia, who began starring on the show during its 4th season, will not be featured in RHOSLC season 5. During the January 24 episode of his radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” Bravo producer Andy Cohen shared why it felt necessary to not include Garcia in the upcoming season. He stated that he believed Garcia should have been more apologetic toward her castmates during season 4 to attempt to mend their relationships.

“The news is out that we are going to have a cooling-off period [with Garcia]. Here’s the thing — I think the reunion is the chance to come out, say why you did what you did on the season,” said Cohen. “It’s the Supreme Court of public opinion. And so Monica, I think had the opportunity, not only to explain herself to the audience but way more importantly, in this case, to the other women [on RHOSLC]. And I don’t think she successfully swayed any of them to her side.”

He also noted that the entire RHOSLC cast stated that they would not be comfortable filming with Garcia again. Cohen stated, however, that he is aware Garcia is “obviously really compelling television.”

“Maybe she’ll be able to build some inroads with some of the women on her own, off camera. And you know, we’ll see if that happens,” added Cohen.