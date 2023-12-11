Lala Kent Reacts to Her Mother Saying She’s Raising Her Daughter, Ocean

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent did not appreciate a comment made by her mother, Lisa Burningham, who is helping her raise her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean.

While recording the November 29 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent’s brother, Easton Burningham, mentioned that their mother was frustrated after she took care of Ocean, whose father is Kent’s ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, for five consecutive days.

“She looks at me and goes ‘I’m just raising this kid,'” said Easton Burningham.

Kent replied that she considers her mother a co-parent to Ocean, as she is a working mother. She also stated that her mother was looking after the 2-year-old because she was focusing on a project that was potentially “life-changing.”

“I come home and [Lisa Burningham] is at the top of the stairs and says ‘I need your help and I’m over this.’ And I’m like ‘I know what a man feels now.’ Like a working man, who has worked all day, but the mom has been home, raising the kids. And she’s like, ‘I need a f****** break.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m F***** exhausted too,'” said Kent.

When Easton Burningham interjected that Lisa Burningham was having difficulty looking after Ocean, Kent responded that her mother likes it when she benefits from her career as a reality television star.

“I’m a working parent. And you know, she doesn’t complain when I was waltz into [Louis Vuitton]. And buy her a new bag. Does she?” said the “Vanderpump Rules” personality.

Kent then shared she had choice words for her mother.

“I’m sweating now because of what Mom said. ‘I’m raising this kid.’ F***** suck my ovaries,” said the mother of one.

Easton Burningham reminded his sister that Lisa Burningham felt overwhelmed because she was watching Ocean for a full work week. Kent then agreed to not “rip her head off when [she] get[s] home” for making the comment.

Lala Kent Has Plans to Have a Second Child Via a Sperm Donor

Kent is planning on having another child via a sperm donor. During an August 2023 Amazon Live, Kent gave an update on her decision to try to get pregnant again and stated that the process is “going very well.”

“I can’t wait until I can share things with you guys. I did not expect my life to be this way. But I’m certainly thrilled that we are given options to bring kids into the world,” said Kent.

Despite her decision to go forward with a sperm donor, Kent shared she would be willing to have a child with a partner in a February 2023 “Give Them Lala” episode.

“I know I want another baby so whatever I need to do to make that happen, whether it’s meeting a partner even though that freaks me the f*** out to have a baby with somebody. Or IVF, sperm donor, IUI [intrauterine insemination] type deal, any of it. I just want Ocean to have a sibling. And I want to experience being pregnant again,” said the mother of one.

Lala Kent Has Been Sober for Five Years

Kent has been sober since October 2018. While speaking to People magazine in October 2023, Kent stated that she does not want her daughter to ever see her intoxicated.

“To think about the fact that my child is always going to see me in this form. And never under the influence, you can’t put a price on that,” said Kent.

In the People magazine interview, Kent also shared that she is impressed by her daughter’s intellect.

“I don’t know if my baby is a baby genius. I’m biased, so I’m just going with that. She’s just the most magical human I’ve ever encountered in my life,” said the “Give Them Lala” author.

The upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” premieres on January 30.