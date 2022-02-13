Lala Kent Reveals How She Came up With the Name Ocean

Lala Kent and her now ex Randall Emmett welcomed a baby girl on March 15, 2021. The “Vanderpump Rules” star shared the news in an Instagram post with the caption “Ocean Kent,” revealing the baby’s name.

A few weeks prior, Lala chatted with People magazine about the upcoming birth of her first baby. “I have never been this excited for anything in my entire life. There are things in life that I can picture, though giving birth and meeting my daughter is something I can’t. I have heard that this moment is unlike anything else. To think about that day coming excites me more than I can explain,” Lala told the outlet.

Lala and Randall, who also has two daughters, London and Rylee, with his ex, Ambyr Childers, chose a unique name for their baby, and the reality star opened up about the decision to name her daughter Ocean during an Amazon live on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Picked Out the Name Ocean a Few Years Ago

Lala did a “mom and baby style guide” for her recent Amazon Live, and she took some fan questions during her time on air. Someone asked her how she came up with the name Ocean, and Lala explained how the name came to be.

“I’m going to be honest. I chose it because I saw a yacht that had the name Ocean on it – I was like I love that name, I’m obsessed with the Ocean. That’s the name. I actually chose that name like four years ago,” she said.

This echoes her previous explanation of how she and Randall chose the name Ocean for their daughter. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May 2021, Lala explained that Randall is “obsessed with the water” — and she’s also “into” it. Although she admitted that she doesn’t like to go in the ocean, she said that Randall goes scuba diving and what not.

Nevertheless, a few years before getting pregnant, Lala and Randall were on vacation in the Bahamas when she saw a yacht that was called the Ocean Alexander. “I was like, oh my God, the name Ocean. It has to be my baby’s name. Randall loved it and it made total sense for the name to be Ocean. So we knew that we were going to name our first baby, whether it was a boy or a girl,” she said.

Lala Would Like to Have More Kids

Although Lala and Randall’s relationship didn’t work out, Lala still loves being a mom, and she isn’t giving up on a future filled with more kids.

“I do want to have more kids. I don’t think there will be a dude involved. Actually, I know for a fact there will not be a dude involved if I choose to have another baby,” Lala told People magazine in December 2021.

It seems that the reality star may have been fresh off of her breakup during the interview, and may have been swearing off dating for a while — but during her Amazon Live, she revealed that she’s actually putting herself back out there again.

“I have a date tomorrow night. It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go on a date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting,” she said.

