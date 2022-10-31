Bravo Star Expresses Concerns About New RHONY Cast

The new cast of “The Real Housewives of New York” was introduced by Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022.

Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield will make up the season 14 cast. The news comes months after Cohen decided to split the franchise into two parts; one would be a reboot of the original show with an entirely new cast, and the other a “Legacy” version with some of the former cast that people know and love (or love to hate).

Several people have been reacting to the new cast, with some viewers excited to see what’s to come and others upset that the OGs won’t be carrying on in the format that everyone is used to. Additionally, Bravo star has shared her own opinions on the new RHONY cast — and that’s “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Doesn’t Think the New Cast Will Hold a Candle to the Original RHONY

Shortly after the new RHONY cast was announced, Kent took to her Instagram Stories to share her feelings. She posted a screenshot of a tweet that was written by someone else and agreed with the overall sentiment.

“i’m sorry but not one of these women is going to s*** themselves, get arrested or throw a prosthetic limb at someone on camera. keep it!!!” the tweet read.

Kent then shared her own thoughts and feelings on the new cast.

“I had to. Very, VERY large shoes to fill. RHONY was thee most iconic RH city to watch, and it will forever live in my heart. Thank you to all the OGs of RHONY for sharing your lives with us & making us feel a high we will never forget,” Kent captioned her post.

Many Fans Agree With Kent’s Take & Have Voiced Such on Social Media

Since the new cast has been confirmed, fans have been reacting to the news on social media. It seems as though the majority of viewers don’t have anything against the new women who are set to take the franchise in a different direction, but, rather, have expressed sadness over losing the original cast whom they’ve come to get to know over the past decade.

“Call me in ten years when they older and messy,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the new women.

“BYEEEE they all look young and/or like influencers. I’m not interested in this show whatsoever. It’s giving Real Girlfriends in New York. Watch this show get 100K views like the Real Girlfriends in Paris show,” another comment read.

Similar comments have racked up on the official Bravo Instagram page. While some people seem to be willing to give the new cast a change, the overwhelming majority is upset by the big change.

“No, I can’t watch this. Want luann, dorinda, and Sonya,” one person wrote.

“Boring. Don’t care about these women at all. We want our actual NY Housewives back. Such a mistake you guys made,” someone else said.

“Shouldn’t it be season 1? I don’t know these women?!” a third added.

