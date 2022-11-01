‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says Her New Man Will Be on Season 10

A “Vanderpump Rules” star is moving on romantically and she doesn’t care who sees.

Lala Kent split from her fiance Randall Emmett in October 2021 after she learned that he had been cheating on her. After taking some time to get things figured out and move forward with her 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, Kent has been more open about talking to what she went through with Emmett. She has also been more open when it comes to talking about moving on with her romantic life.

During an Amazon Live on January 28, 2022, for example, Kent shared that she was going on her first date since the split.

“It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go and date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting,” she said at the time.

And while Kent hasn’t been too forthcoming with photos or names of guys she’s been hanging out with, she has revealed that more details about her personal life are about to become public knowledge.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Guy Kent Hooks Up With Will Be on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

Kent is about to give her fans a first look at a guy that she hooked up with earlier this year.

“You won’t see me, like, dating, but you’ll see the dude who I hooked up. [He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship,” she told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022. “Which was very weird. I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird,'” she added.

Kent shared the same information during her interview on “The Skinny Confidential: Him and Her” podcast.

“You’re gonna see the boy who I first had sex with since my relationship,” Kent said on the October 17, 2022, episode. “I think cameras were fully there, not, like during the act, but like, yeah, they were for sure there,” she continued.

Kent said that she’s still seeing the guy. “He’s still throwing the good d***,” she confessed. “By the way, it’s so good, that, like, I want him to share it with the world,” she added.

Kent’s Daughter Won’t Be on the Show

Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” is certainly going to be different for Kent, who will be single for the first time in a long time. The show will follow her as she navigates her life as a single mom, though she has confirmed that her daughter won’t be featured.

“Y’all won’t be seeing ocean this season, and you won’t be seeing me as a mom. I am okay with that. This part of my life I want to hold close to my heart, free of outsiders, and protect ocean by all means necessary,” Kent previously shared on her Instagram Stories.

On “The Skinny Confidential: Him and Her,” Kent said fans can expect a lot of “shady behavior from people who you would not expect.”

The show is expected to premiere sometime in early 2023.

