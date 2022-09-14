‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Responds to Surgery Rumors

A “Vanderpump Rules” star is addressing rumors that she underwent a rhinoplasty.

Three months after undergoing breast augmentation surgery, Lala Kent is responding to rumors that she also had a nose job. On the August 31, 2022, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent said that she did not undergo plastic surgery on her face.

Kent and her co-host Jessica Walter talked about people editing their pictures and changing their looks. During their chat, Kent admitted that her nose does look different — but she’s never had a rhinoplasty.

“My nose does look smaller,” Kent said. “People have done before and after photos being like, she ‘definitely got a nose job,’ which, by the way, I like a discounted or free procedure way too much to not let y’all know,” she said.

Kent Thinks Her Nose Might Look Different Due to Filler

Kent made it very clear that she’s “never had a nose job.” She went on to say that she has preferred side.

“It tilts a little, which is why I like my right side better ‘cuz it kind of tilts to the left and the left side has like this shadow. Whatever, it’s in my head,” Kent said. However, she does see why people think that she’s had her nose done.

“And it wasn’t done with contouring. Like, what is it? Is it cuz I filled my face maybe a little bit? Who knows? Maybe I grew into it a little more?” Kent pondered.

In May 2020, Kent posted a “thank you” to her doctor on her Instagram Stories and shared a bit about the work she had done.

“I love my jaw, I love my little chin, I love my lips. That’s how you can tell these days if it’s a throwback show, because everybody’s walking around like this. Bye old little thin lips. Now we’re all like cluck, cluck, cluck. Little duck lips, it’s so funny,” she said, according to The Sun.

Kent took a break from fillers and Botox while she was pregnant and breast feeding, but has gotten her face back the way she wants it, she said on her August 31 podcast.

Kent Admitted to Editing Her Photos

Kent and Walter discussed people editing photos on social media and changing their looks by way of filler, Botox, surgery, and more.

“I was watching someone, I won’t say who, edit a picture for their page. The s*** that I do to my photos? … This person was lowering the hair lines, thinning the legs, doing the body, making the boobs, the eye shape tilting up. I was like, ‘yo, this is crazy,'” Kent recalled.

She went on to say that she edits her photos but she is mindful that people know what she really looks like because she’s on television. She said that she would “plump” her lips in photos when she wasn’t able to get injections. She said that she doesn’t usually edit her eyes, though she has brightened them.

“I don’t want to meet someone and them be like, this is a different human,'” she said, later admitting that she does Facetune her photos.

