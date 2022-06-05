‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says Her Daughter Doesn’t Spend Time Alone With Her Dad

A “Vanderpump Rules” star has opened up about her ex and the custody agreement that they’ve been working with since their split in October 2021.

During an appearance on the Jeff Lewis Radio Show, Lala Kent shared some details about how she and her ex fiance Randall Emmett have been working things out when it comes to their daughter, Ocean.

Kent spoke candidly about what she’s gone through with Emmett over the past few years, admitting that she felt “triggered” by him when they were together. She also discussed their split and revealed some details about how she left the home that they shared. Kent said that she waited for Emmett to go on a trip before she packed her things and left.

Since that time, Kent said that she’s paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to lawyers and explained that she and Emmett are still very much in the thick of things when it comes to custody and child support.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Said That Emmett Is Not Alone With Ocean

One of the things that Kent said during her interview with Jeff Lewis was that her daughter is never alone with Emmett.

The reality star said that she has her daughter most of the time and that her mom watches Ocean when she needs to work. However, she’s not totally sure what kind of set up her ex has.

“I don’t really know what happens at his house and if he… I know that there were many times people that worked in his home were coming to me demanding they get paid. So, I hope that he’s paying Ocean’s nanny,” Kent said.

Lewis asked Kent if Ocean sees her dad.

“Yeah, she sees him a little bit,” Kent responded. Lewis then asked if there’s “someone there” when Ocean is with Emmett.

“Ye-,” Kent started to say. Lewis then clarified his question.

“There always has to be someone there or?”

“Yeah. Yes,” Kent responded.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Emmett for comment on this story but has not yet heard back.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Reacted to Kent’s Comments

After the radio show aired, several VPR fans took to Reddit to respond to some of the things that Kent said. Most of the comments surrounding Kent saying that she believed Emmett and his first wife Ambyr Childers were separated when she first started dating him.

“I don’t believe anything that Lala says. Every interview contradicts her previous ones. I think Randal is dirty but I am almost siding with him because Lala is talking like someone trying to convince everyone that she is a victim, and not involved, when she was aware the whole time,” one person wrote.

“She’s a liar. Randall sees all of his kids regularly. And they love him, even if we don’t. LaLa knew she was the other woman and loved the money. She is now getting herself fixed up for her next sugar daddy. Ugh,” someone else said.

“She’s spinning a narrative to get full custody. She also wants sympathy, but if I had any it has run out because this is all she talks about. Lala lies so I don’t know the full story, but I believe she never loved him or his kids and she’s a gold digger,” a third comment read.

