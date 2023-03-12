Lala Kent Celebrates Daughter Ocean’s 2nd Birthday With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars: PHOTOS

Lala Kent pulled out all the stops for her daughter Ocean Kent Emmett’s second birthday.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who welcomed her daughter in March 2021 with her now ex, Randall Emmett, hosted a birthday party at the popular kiddie venue Ball N Bounce, and plenty of famous faces made the guest list. Past and present co-stars from the Bravo reality show such as Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay, all turned up with their own toddlers in tow.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Kent Threw a “Monsters, Inc.” Themed Birthday Party for Ocean

In February 2023, Kent first teased plans for Ocean’s birthday party. During an episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, she revealed the bash would take place at a local venue and feature a theme from a popular computer-animated movie franchise.

“We are going to Ball N Bounce,“ she said on her pod on February 22. “I’ve rented out Ball N Bounce with all of her friends. She is obsessed with ‘Monsters, Inc.’ so it will be ‘Monsters, Inc.’ themed. Our Boo is turning two.”

Ball N Bounce is an indoor kiddie playhouse located in Los Angeles area that features interactive games for toddlers, while the movie “Monsters, Inc.” was first released in 2001 and features several recognizable “monster” characters.

On her big day, the birthday girl wore a purple outfit and a matching hat with monster eyes on it. In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Kent shared photos of the colorful party décor, which included multi-colored balloon arches, a lit-up number two, and a banner that read, “Boo is 2.” A low table was set for 18 pint-sized party guests and there were play mats, slides, and a two musicians who sang with the kids as they played with tambourines.

Ocean was also photographed posing in front of cardboard cut outs of “Monsters, Inc.” characters James P. “Sulley” Sullivan and Mike Wazowksi, and she later she was seen diving into a smash cake decorated with blue icing.

Several “Vanderpump Rules” stars made the Guest List for Ocean’s Birthday Party

The guest list for Ocean’s birthday bash included a mix of friends and family members. In addition to Kent’s brother, Easton Burningham, Ocean’s half-sisters, London and Rylee Emmett were in attendance, along with their mom, Ambyr Childers, who is Emmett’s ex-wife.

Kent’s “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay was a guest at the party along with her daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, who was born in April 2021. Former co-star Brittany Cartwright also posed at the bash with her toddler son, Cruz Cauchi.

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder, who recently announced she is expecting her second child, shared an Instagram story which revealed that her 2-year-old daughter, Hartford Clark, was a guest at the bash. Schroeder was seen sitting with Hartford during a sing-along and she also shared footage of the massive Ball N Bounce playroom, then stopped the camera on Hartford, who was sitting alone at the kiddie table eating a plate of food.

“Yea playing is fun & all but have you ever had Chinese food,” Schroeder captioned the clip.

Other celebrity pals, including comedian Heather McDonald and makeup artist Jared Lipscomb were also guests at Ocean’s birthday celebration. “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney was also seen in Instagram stories from the party.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Gives Big Baby Update