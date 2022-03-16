Fans Think Lala Kent Called Paparazzi For Daughter Ocean’s Birthday Party

Lala Kent celebrated her daughter Ocean’s first birthday with an adorable party, but some fans think there were some “invited” guests who didn’t make it past the front door.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star threw a mermaid-themed party for her baby daughter, held at the home of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. The party featured a ball pit, bounce house, and a “Give Them Ocean” booth loaded with Ocean-themed gear, according to People.

Kent’s estranged ex, Randall Emmett, was not at the bash, but the guest list for the party included “Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Shay, Raquel Leviss, and Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark. Paparazzi photos posted by The Daily Mail showed the Bravo stars as made their way to the party at Taylor and Cartwright’s Valley Village, California home. In one photo, Kent held onto a star-topped, blue frosted cake, and other pics showed the guests exiting their cars and walking to the party location. Another photo captured Cartwright standing in front of her house to greet the party guests.

Fans Speculated That Lala Kent Called the Paparazzi Ahead of the Party

On social media, some fans speculated how the party pics were conveniently captured by photographers. A Reddit thread even posed the question, “Do you think they pooled money to pay the paps?”

“They 100% called the paps,” one commenter wrote.

“1,000,000,000,000 percent Lala and Schema went in halvsies and paid a rando pappo to stand in the middle of in indiscreet street in an indiscreet neighborhood to take pictures of D list ‘celebs’ attending a one year olds bday party,” another agreed.

Another Redditor pointed out that photographers don’t usually “camp out on residential streets unless they’re “tipped off.”

“It’s not like they were stepping out in public, they’re (supposedly) walking from their cars to a house,” the commenter noted. “If they didn’t call the photogs themselves then why didn’t they park in the driveway lol.“

Others recalled that Kent recently accused her ex, Emmett, of calling paparazzi on himself.

“Wasn’t she just complaining about Rand calling paparazzi on himself?” a fan asked.

But others felt that there was no way that the “Vanderpump Rules” stars knew paparazzi would be on site. Some noted that most of the pics that were posted were unflattering.

“A lot to unpack here,” one commenter wrote. “Lala’s bare hand on the cake?? Brittany’s terribly unflattering dress?! Stassi looks like she’s waiting to finish a fight with her hubby when they’re in private again lol and Beau… just… oof.”

Kent Recently Accused Her Former Fiancé of Calling the Paparazzi When He’s Out in Public With Their Daughter

The paparazzi party pics were posted days after Kent publicly accused her former fiancé of staging paparazzi pics when he is out with their daughter. Kent addressed the topic in an “Ask Me Anything” on her Instagram story when a fan asked her if it’s “hard to see” Emmett constantly posting photos of their baby.

“It’s gross, rather than hard,” Kent replied. “The calling of the paparazzi when he has her is really disturbing on a new level. But we all see it for what it is. The problem (1 of many) with narcs is even tho we all see them and their little pretending game, they still believe we could never see them for who they are. It’s scary.”

In early March, The Daily Mail published photos of Emmett out shopping with baby Ocean, and his older daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 8, at the Grove outdoor mall in Los Angeles. In the pics, Emmett held his youngest daughter in his arms as he walked through the crowded shopping plaza.

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Gives Timeline for 2nd Baby With Brock Davies