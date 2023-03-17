‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Wishes Daughter & Her Friend Had Their Own Show

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent and her ex-fiance Randall Emmett have a 2-year-old daughter named Ocean Kent Emmett. While recording a February 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” alongside her castmates Kristina Kelly and Scheana Shay, Kent spoke about her child.

In the podcast episode, the “4 U” singer noted that Ocean is close friends with Shay’s 22-month-old daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies. She shared that she finds their dynamic entertaining and wishes they could star in their own series.

“Summer Moon and Ocean, I wish they had their own show because they’re so cute… they are the duo that you need,” said Kent.

Shay chimed in that fans should “stay tuned.” Kent clarified, however, that Ocean will not film for “Vanderpump Rules,” as Emmett does not want her to be on the Bravo series. According to Reality Blurb, Emmett’s representative shared that the movie producer “felt being a storyline on a reality show was not in the best interest of his child and continues to put her wellbeing and privacy first and foremost.”

While recording the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent shared that she would have liked to showcase her relationship with Ocean on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Obviously, without the other person’s permission, I can’t put Ocean on camera but that’s what I was sad about is I wanted people to see me as a mama because it is obviously, very different and I also wanted people to see Summer Moon and Ocean together,” said the 32-year-old.

Kent also shared details about Ocean’s personality. She stated that she “can obviously teach Ocean a lot of things but like her personality, she was like in the tummy this way.”

Lala Kent Celebrated Ocean’s Second Birthday in March 2023

Kent celebrated Ocean’s second birthday in March 2023 with a “Monsters, Inc.” inspired party. The Bravo personality shared several photos taken at the event with her Instagram followers. The pictures featured her daughter dressed as the “Monsters, Inc.” character Boo (Mary Gibbs). Kent also showcased the party’s decorations and cake.

In the caption of the post, Kent expressed gratitude for her “close friends and family for coming to celebrate [her] sweet girl.”

“I’m holding it together since she isn’t 2 quite yet… but I will be a wreck on the 15th. It’s going by way too fast,” wrote the Bravo star.

Brock Davies Revealed He Is Trying to Get His Daughter a Talent Agent

Shay and her husband, Brock Davies, shared their thoughts about allowing their daughter to film for “Vanderpump Rules” during a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” The couple shared that Summer enjoys being around cameras. Davies also revealed he was going to meet with a talent agent for Summer and labeled himself as “a stage dad.”

The father of three clarified that he and his wife will not force their daughter into the entertainment industry “if it is something she doesn’t want to do.” He explained, however, that they “will put her in these situations to give her the best opportunity to do that” if she would like to be on camera.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.