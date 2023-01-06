VPR Star Says She Was ‘Out for F****** Blood’ During Season 10 Girls Trip

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Scheana Shay made an appearance on the January 4, 2023 episode of the podcast, “Give Them Lala,” hosted by her castmate Lala Kent. During the podcast episode, Shay and Kent shared information about the show’s upcoming tenth season, which will premiere in February 2023. Shay mentioned that she was not invited on a “girls trip” during the production of season 10. The mother of one shared that she would have previously “begged to go on that girls trip,” but decided it was not worth the effort. Kent chimed in that it was for the best that Shay was not invited. The “Give Them Lala” author explained that she believes their friendship would have been at risk if they interacted while on the trip. She referenced that she and the “Good As Gold” singer mended their relationship after being at odds in season 9.

“It was probably a good thing that you weren’t invited because I was so on ten on that trip that had you made one wrong move, I think we would have blown up the progress that we made just because I was out for f***** blood,” said Kent.

Scheana Shay Revealed She Was Not Afraid to Disagree With Her Co-Stars

While recording the “Give Them Lala” episode, Shay explained she was more willing to have disagreements with her co-stars during season 10. She asserted that she “didn’t just want to give in and kiss a** like [she] normally do[es].”

“If I’m fighting with anyone, I will just apologize for even more than I’m actually sorry for to get that friendship back, to have them not be mad at me, and I’m like ‘I totally understand where you are coming from, your feelings are valid, I’m so sorry for that. And I’ll do better, I’ll do better.’ And this year is the first year where I was like no,” shared the 37-year-old.

The mother of one also revealed she believes some of her castmates do not understand that she prioritizes her daughter, Summer, over drama on the show.

“I feel that certain people in our group don’t understand when [my and Kent’s] priorities are things that they don’t have as theirs. Us being a mom that’s priority number one, so it’s no offense to anyone who doesn’t have a kid but it’s like this b****** fight that we’re talking about is so petty and so unimportant,” asserted the reality television personality.

Lala Kent Discussed Her Friendship With Scheana Shay in November 2022

During a November 2022 episode of Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Kent discussed her friendship with the “One More Time” performer. The Utah native noted she was able to maintain her relationship with her castmate even though they had disagreements while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

“I feel like that people are going to see this season that we still have our moments of you and I disagreeing but because we worked so hard to lay the groundwork of like how are we going to make sure our friendship stays where it needs to be, I feel like we were totally on the same page,” stated the Bravo star.