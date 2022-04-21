Lala Kent Apologizes for Interaction With Paparazzi

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent revealed that she had a negative interaction with the paparazzi on her podcast, “Give Them Lala.”

While recording the podcast’s April 18 episode, Kent told her assistant, Jessica, that she was photographed when she attended a 1st birthday party for her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s son, Cruz.

“There was this guy there, paparazzi and I just was not in the mood. I was not in the mood. And he kept clicking and I tried to duck and dodge, he kept moving around… not walking into the party, he was outside and I was walking into my car. So I tried to go through the passenger side because I didn’t want it, I didn’t want it, I’m leaving a little kid’s birthday party,” shared Kent.

The Bravo personality went on to say that she repeatedly asked the paparazzi to refrain from taking her picture.

“I looked at him and I said, ‘stop, stop, stop taking the f***ing picture.’ And he finally got a million and one photos and is walking away and I’m like, ‘this is the kind of photographer you are? You could be on Kardashians and you’re photographing Vanderpump Rules people’ and he says, ‘you’re better than that Lala.’ And I’m like I didn’t really even do anything, I’m just telling him, I don’t want my picture taken right now,” stated the mother of one.

The 31-year-old then shared that she “felt guilty” and regretted getting frustrated at the photographer. She explained that she believes paparazzi and reality television stars, such as herself, have a symbiotic relationship.

“This guy is out here making a paycheck, without him giving a f*** about any of us, I don’t make a paycheck. You know, like he’s keeping me relevant and me being relevant, people listen to my podcast, people go and buy my book, people buy my makeup, people watch the show, like we’re all feeding each other in a different way and I was angry at myself that I would tell him to stop,” stated Kent.

She then apologized to the photographer for “throw[ing] an insult.”

“If he’s listening, it had nothing to do with you, it had everything to do with me, and I’m sorry, I was just in a zone,” shared the Bravo star.

Brittany Cartwright Shared Pictures of Her Son’s Birthday Party

On April 19, Cartwright shared pictures from her son’s baseball-themed birthday party with her Instagram followers. The first two images showed Cartwright and Taylor posing with their son. The third photo featured an entertainer dressed as Mickey Mouse standing behind the 1-year-old. In the fourth picture, Cartwright held her son while posing beside the character entertainer. The final five images showcased the party’s food and decor.

“Our little Rookie Of The Year had a grand slam of a 1st birthday! Thanks so much to our family and friends for making this day even more special. We are truly blessed to have this handsome little sweetheart for a son. ❤️⚾️ I have been so excited for this day and it was even better than I could have imagined! Thank you so much for making this day way better than my Pinterest boards could have dreamed, we are so lucky!” read a caption of the post.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Her Relationship With Jax Taylor

While speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2021, Cartwright shared how becoming a mother has impacted her relationship with Taylor. She shared that she has become more fond of her husband since having Cruz.

“If anything it has made me love him even more because seeing him as a dad is like the best thing ever. He always used to joke on the show or on anything that he wouldn’t feel comfortable being alone with the baby until he was at least six months old, come to find out, he’s the best dad ever, which I never had any doubts, but he is an amazing father and he just like puts Cruz above anything,” asserted the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

