Lala Kent Poses in Her Wedding Dress: PHOTOS

Lala Kent has unveiled her wedding dress.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star shared throwback photos of the gown she was supposed to wear for her wedding that didn’t happen.

Lala and her fiancé Randall Emmett were supposed to get married in April, 2020, but they canceled their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But days before the world went into quarantine, Lala went to her very first wedding dress fitting at an upscale bridal boutique.

In a new post shared on her Instagram page, Lala revealed that she was finally ready to share photos of the dress she didn’t get to wear. In a series of photos taken at the bridal shop, the “Give Them Lala” author posed in a long-sleeved gown and traditional veil.

In the caption to her post, Lala revealed that the dress was custom designed by her stylist, Alexandra Renee Scott, and the luxury bridal brand Pronovias. The custom gown featured a poignant tribute to Lala’s late father, Kent Burningham.

“I wanted to share my wedding dress that I was going to wear on April 18th 2020,” Lala captioned the photos. “This dress was custom designed by Alex & @pronovias. Alex surprised me with ‘Dad’ written inside of a heart, that was going to be on my veil. This was the very first fitting. 3 days later, the nation locked down due to COVID-19.”

Fans & Friends Reacted to Lala’s Dress

Lala’s post received a big reaction from fans and celebrity friends, including several past and present “Vanderpump Rules” stars.

“Fit for a freaking queen,” wrote Stassi Schroeder in the comment section.

“Beautiful beautiful dress!!” added fellow bride-to-be Raquel Leviss. “I love the custom embroidery detail that was going to be on the veil. So meaningful and special. I’m sorry you had to go through canceling your wedding. I can’t even imagine the stress you went though.”

Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Brittany Cartwright also replied to the post with a series of heart-eye emoji.

Other fans also weighed in on the dress, with one fan account comparing Lala to Disney Princess Aurora.

Fans may recall that Lala posted teaser photos while she was bridal gown shopping in early 2020. She even shared social media photos from the Pronovias showroom in March 2020, according to BravoTV.com.

Lala Has Said She’s In No Rush to Get Married Now

After Lala and Randall canceled their wedding, the “Vanderpump Rules” star told the Knot, “We have both shed a lot of tears about our wedding being postponed over and over again. But we also feel blessed that the wedding being postponed has been the worst of our COVID experience.”

Lala also vowed that the wedding would still happen.

“We have been together for five years; we aren’t going anywhere,” she said. “Our wedding will happen when it’s right. For now, we just wish for everyone’s health and safety.”

While the wedding was put on indefinite hold after two more dates were also postponed, Lala and her fiancé welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Ocean Kent Emmett, in March 2021.

During an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” in May 2021, Lala gave an update on her wedding plans. She said her and Randall just “want to be in a relationship that we want to be in.”

“I don’t want him to ever feel he’s stuck because we signed that thing or I’m feeling like I’m stuck because we signed that thing,” she explained. “I want at any point if he’s over it or if I’m over it we can just say we share a beautiful daughter together and just like part ways. I’ve seen some messy divorces and they’ll scar you.”

“We’re in no rush to get married,” Lala added. “We may or may not.”

But in a Q& A with fans, Lala later revealed she plans to tie the knot with Randall in 2022, per BravoTV.com

