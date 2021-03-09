Lala Kent Gives Update on Her Baby’s Health After Pregnancy Scare

Lala Kent updated fans on the health of her baby a few weeks after revealing she suffered a major pregnancy scare.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who is due with her first child with her fiance Randall Emmett in April, posted a series of maternity photos to her Instagram account and revealed that concerns about her baby’s growth have subsided.

“From the time of my 20-week appointment, up until a couple weeks ago, the word ‘concern’ was thrown around a lot about the growth of my daughter,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder wrote. “It wasn’t until recently that my doctors were feeling good about what they were seeing. She’s a peanut, but the concern had left. Not every mama-to-be gets the news that the concern for their unborn baby is gone.”

Kent went on to say that she felt “pure gratitude” when she was given the good news about her baby girl.

“I may complain about how I feel at times, but I’m thankful for it all,” she added. “I’ve seen first hand, people who I love and adore, who deserve to be mothers, struggle to get pregnant. I won’t take a second of this journey for granted.”

Kent had previously revealed she suffered from complications with her placenta when she started bleeding six weeks into her pregnancy. She bled for weeks due to a clot and was put on bed rest. The mom-to-be also hinted that because her baby’s growth was “slow,” doctors talked about the possibility of having to “take her out” once the reality star hit 35 weeks into her pregnancy

“All I keep praying for is she comes out healthy,” Kent wrote. “That is all I think about every day, all day.”

Lala Kent Received Support from Her Fans as She Opened Up About Her Pregnancy

On Instagram, Kent received supportive messages from her fans who dealt with similar scares with their babies.

“Lala my 4 lb. peanut is now 6’2 and starting Law School in the fall,” one fan wrote, adding of Kent’s baby, “She will be just fine!!”

“I similarly had early on size concerns with my son,” another follower wrote. “He’s almost 9 and almost taller than his older sister. Nothing’s perfect but everything is worth it.

“My pregnancy was full bed rest the entire time. Understand how you felt and happy to learn your peanut is doing well,” another wrote.

“You know you’re a mother when you have empathy for other women who have struggled with motherhood. Beautifully said, Lala,” another fan wrote to the Bravo star.

Lala Kent’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars Also Had Scares During Their Pregnancies

Pregnancy has not been easy for the women of Vanderpump Rules. Brittany Cartwright, who is also due in April, has suffered from all-day morning sickness throughout her pregnancy.

Earlier in her pregnancy, Scheana Shay received bad news about her “really high” glucose levels. On her Instagram story, the “Good as Gold” singer wrote that she hoped to pass her three-hour glucose test to ease her fears about gestational diabetes.

“Obviously I’m upset because I feel like I eat right, I work out, I do everything right and [my doctor] just said that it’s really high and that’s all I know,” Shay told fans, according to Us Weekly.

And before Stassi Schroeder delivered her daughter Hartford, she told fans was hit with devastating news when doctors informed her there was a hole in her baby’s heart.

“It was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was,” Schroeder wrote on Instagram, per Us Weekly. “After a week of actual hell on earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small & should heal on its own.”

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder Welcomes a Baby Girl