VPR Star Reveals She Would Like To Try To Get Pregnant ‘Around the Summertime’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent appeared on a November 2022 episode of her castmate, Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” While recording the podcast episode, the reality television personalities spoke about motherhood. Kent, who has a 19-month-old daughter named Ocean, shared she would like to get pregnant again in 2023.

“I’m thinking around the summertime I’ll start like trying to get pregnant,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Shared that She Would Like to Use a Donor to Conceive Her Next Child

During the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Kent referenced she ended her relationship with Ocean’s father, Randall Emmett, in October 2021. The “Give Them Lala” author also shared she intends on using a sperm donor to conceive another child.

“Can I tell you, I have said a few times, you know, I don’t know what will happen and a partner could come into my life, because there’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live, I’m not taking the chance. Like I am so scarred from all of this s*** that has happened in my life, I’m doing a sperm donor. Period. I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” asserted the Bravo personality.

She also revealed that she has met “with a fertility specialist,” who described the process of getting pregnant via donor.

“I actually did meet with a fertility specialist, who — they have the website and the sperm donors that you look at. And I asked ‘how quickly can we do this?’ She said ‘you literally pick, pay, it arrives the next day, and you could come in and get it done.’ Like it’s very, very fast,” said Kent.

Shay chimed in that she and her husband, Brock Davies, are considering using a surrogate to have their second child together. As fans are aware, the couple welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, in April 2021. She clarified that she is not in a rush to expand her family.

“I’m not even ready to start looking into that yet,” said the “Good as Gold” singer.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Not Wanting to Have More Children in October 2022

While recording an October 2022 episode of the “Coupleish” podcast, alongside Davies, Shay shared she is hesitant about getting pregnant again. She explained that she had a difficult labor with Summer and was diagnosed with HELLP (Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes, and Low Platelets).

“Emotionally, I genuinely feel like I have PTSD from that because now that our daughter is about to turn a year and a half, and [Davies] really wants another and I’m like not now but not one fiber in my body wants another baby, possibly ever. But I’m like maybe we go surrogate, maybe adopt,” said Shay.

The Bravo personality also revealed that she often doubts her abilities as a parent.

“I feel like I’m the best at showing this child like unconditional love but I don’t always feel like I’m the best mom. I really don’t. Because [Davies is] such a good dad and I’m like f*** I could have done that better,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” personality.

The upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” will likely premiere in 2023.

