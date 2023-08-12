‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Give Updates on Baby No. 2 Plans

The second part of the “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom could be happening soon. Two years after Bravo veterans Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay all gave birth within a few months of one another, one new baby is on the way and more are in the works.

Schroeder, who welcomed daughter Hartford in January 2021, is expecting a baby boy with her husband Beau Clark this fall. And her three former co-stars have all been talking about plans to expand their families.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Kent Said Her Journey to Give Her Daughter a Sibling is ‘Going Very Well’

Kent gave birth to her daughter, Ocean, in March 2021. Seven months later, she split from Ocean’s father, Randall Emmett, and shares custody of the child with him. Since that time, Kent has been vocal about how she wants to have more kids – but does not want another man to help her raise her children.

During an Amazon Live on August 7, 2023, Kent was asked about her fertility journey for Baby No. 2. “It’s going very well,” she said. “I can’t wait until I can share things with you guys. I did not expect my life to be this way but I’m certainly thrilled that we are given options to bring kids into the world.”

Kent previously revealed she’ll use a sperm donor when she does decide to get pregnant again. In December 2021, she told People, “I do want to have more kids. I don’t think there will be a dude involved. Actually, I know for a fact there will not be a dude involved if I choose to have another baby.”

Kent told Us Weekly she asked a “gorgeous” mutual friend if she could “buy his sperm in the future.” “I was like, ‘What I need from you — just the sperm. I don’t want a baby daddy, you’ll sign some papers. I need you to vamoose, I need you to go away right after,’” Kent shared in July 2022. “And he was like, ‘I’ll just give it to you for free.’ I was like, ‘Even better!’ … We’ll get the lawyers on the phone before anything happens.”

In November 2022, Kent was a guest on Dear Media’s “Scheananigans” podcast, where she said she will do a pregnancy on her own via intrauterine insemination. “I’m thinking around the summertime I’ll start trying to get pregnant,” she teased at the time.

Scheana Shay Said Her Husband Brock Davies ‘Definitely’ Wants More Kids

In April 2021, Shay and her husband Brock Davies welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon. Shay had a difficult delivery with Summer and was diagnosed with a life-threatening complication, HELLP syndrome.

In June 2023, Davies, who has two older children who live in Australia with his ex-wife, told Us Weekly that he and Shay were “gonna table [trying for baby No. 2] just because of what we went through” with Summer’s delivery.

But on her Amazon Live in August 2023, Shay was asked if she wants to have more kids and she revealed the idea is on her radar. “Brock definitely does,” she said. “I’m not sure where I am at yet because I had a really traumatic labor. I literally have PTSD, so I am not sure. We are going to consider a surrogate. Brock needs to fertilize my frozen eggs soon.”

Brittany Cartwright Wants to Get Pregnant Soon

Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor welcomed their son Cruz in April 2021. Two years later, Taylor told People the two are “definitely” planning to have more kids. “At least one more,” he said.

In a June 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Cartwright said she wants to start trying to get pregnant at the end of the summer in 2023. “I wanna spend this summer having fun and then I’m ready to try for No. 2,” she said.

One month later, Taylor told Us Weekly, “I’m thinking we’re thinking maybe August, September somewhere around there we start trying for number two.”

