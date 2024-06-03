Lala Kent Reacts to Speculation She Was ‘a Production Puppet’ During VPR Season 11

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is reacting to speculation she acted on behalf of the show’s producers during its 11th season.

During the June 3 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent answered a fan who inquired, “Were you a production puppet this season because you thought you were going to be rewarded?” The mother of one replied that reality television stars are “not rewarded” for following producers’ instructions. Kent stated she gave her genuine opinions during “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“There’s a tier system in place. I went in. And I was authentic. And things that didn’t make sense to me, I asked questions. If I felt it, I said it,” said Kent. “Like I said, I will always have an opinion. It’s what allows me to go in and make TV.”

She also stated that she has “never been anyone’s puppet.”

“The audience knows me. They know that I can change up quick. I ask questions if things don’t make sense. I can go from slicing you with my words to being putty in your hand. It is what it is,” continued Kent.

In addition, the “Give Them Lala” author stated she enjoys having “healthy debates.”

“I love not seeing eye to eye with people. Because it opens such fun, intense conversations,” said Kent. “And I thrive off of environments like that, which is why I keep exposing myself to reality television because I enjoy it. I’ve never been anyone’s puppet. And I certainly wasn’t this season.”

Scheana Shay Spoke About Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

While recording the May 31 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay discussed filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. She acknowledged that she wanted to speak to Tom Sandoval again during the production of the show’s 11th season. As fans are aware, Ariana Madix told her castmates she was not interested in remaining close to individuals who continued spending time with Sandoval, who cheated on her with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss during “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

According to Shay, “Vanderpump Rules” producers suggested that the show would not be renewed for another season if Madix did not interact with Sandoval.

“It was a whole season of feeling of like we all kind of had to walk on eggshells. I know [‘Vanderpump Rules’ producer] Alex Baskin has said that midseason the show was not in a good place,” said Shay. “You know, ‘X, Y, and Z needs to happen or we’re going to have a short season. And the show’s going to be canceled.”

Shay stated that she and Kent “felt a lot of pressure” to ensure “Vanderpump Rules” did not get canceled.

“It was like, ‘Well, we don’t want the show to get cancelled.’ Not just for ourselves and our families. But there’s a crew of 80, 100 people who work on this show,” said the mother of one.

Shay clarified that she respected that Madix has kept her boundaries when it comes to ceasing contact with Sandoval.

Ariana Madix Shared Her Thoughts About the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Reunion

During the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion, the cast watched the last five minutes of the season finale for the first time. Madix had an emotional reaction to Kent saying she was frustrated by her behavior and refusing to speak to Sandoval during the season 11 finale. Shay also agreed with Kent while filming the season finale.

During an appearance on the May 25 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney‘s podcast, “Disrespectfully,” co-hosted by Dayna Kathan, Madix stated she did not appreciate what occurred at the season 11 reunion.

“It felt very pointed towards me. It felt like, ‘Well. We have her trapped in this room now. So, we didn’t get what we wanted to get. Like, some sort of tearful whatever the hell. We didn’t get to break her down, IRL, in the moment. So we’re going to retaliate by doing that right now. In a place where she’s contractually obligated to be here,'” said Madix.

Maloney also stated she felt the situation “was mean” towards Madix.