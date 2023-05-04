Lala Kent Addresses If Production Really Knew About Scandoval

Talk of the Scandoval has been dominating the Bravo news cycle for some time now and as the rest of the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” is airing on the network, fans have speculated that producers knew about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair.

The edit showed a lot of conversations among cast members, filmed back in late summer 2022, about Leviss and Sandoval and whether something was going on between them. During their confessionals, producers asked the show’s stars for their thoughts on the two. However, news of the months-long affair didn’t break until months later, in March 2023, leading fans to wonder about the timeline and whether producers were in the know.

Lala Kent emphatically denied that producers knew about the affair in the May 3 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” and explained why. “They didn’t,” she said firmly. She went on to explain that producers were asking her about it and told her that they didn’t believe anything was going on.

Lala Kent Said Producers Kept Asking Her If She’d Seen Anything & Told Her They Didn’t Believe Anything Was Going On

Kent revealed that they usually only film their confessional interviews at the end of the season, at which point all they do is interviews. “The season wrapped September 17th, okay,” Kent shared on her podcast. “I would sit in the interview chair and our producer would say ‘Lala, there has to be something that you’ve seen, I don’t think they’re hooking up, I think they’re just a tight friend group, like what have you seen?'” she explained.

She said the conversations between her and the producers took place off-camera as they asked her about her suspicions that something was going on. “Obviously, throughout the season I start becoming more comfortable, okay, I’m not the only one talking about this, Katie [Maloney]’s like, I don’t think we’re the only ones talking about this, sounds like Ally [Lewber]’s a little suspicious as well,” Kent explained about the cast members who questioned the nature of Leviss and Sandoval’s friendship.

“But I said to our producer, ‘something is going on,'” she continued. “[And] he’s like ‘I don’t see it.’ But it makes good TV, me talking about this,” she added, which is why her comments made the final edit even though no one had proof of impropriety. “It was just the most high-level foreshadowing you’ve ever experienced in your life,” Kent concluded.

Lala Kent Shared Her Suspicions About Her Co-Stars During the Last Few Episodes of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The May 3 episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” titled “Lady and the Glamp,” saw a lot of the cast members discussing a sleepover that happened at Sandoval’s house. Sandoval, Leviss and Schwartz apparently returned to the bar owner’s house after the beach day while his girlfriend Ariana Madix was out of town.

The three of them claimed that they hung out in the jacuzzi, then Leviss spent the night sleeping on the couch. However, Sandoval initially said that Leviss didn’t spend the night, and the conflicting stories made some people, including Lisa Vanderpump, call them out for the inconsistency.

In a conversation with James Kennedy, Kent said she felt strongly that something was going on between Leviss and Sandoval and guessed that Sandoval was interested in the former pageant star.

