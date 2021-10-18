Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Split And His ‘Double Life’ Is Exposed: Report

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have split, according to Page Six. The report comes on the heels of rumors that Randall has been cheating on Lala. Alleged photos of Randall out with other women in Nashville surfaced online, and were shared by the “GirlGangz7733” Instagram account, and on Reddit.

A short while after the photos surfaced, Lala took to her Instagram Stories to share a video from a hotel hallway. The video appeared to be taken at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and showed two of her friends walking in front of her, one dragging a suitcase and another pushing baby Ocean in a stroller. Lala chose the song “Sorry” by Beyonce as accompaniment.

A source told Page Six that Randall has been living a “double life.” “Randall always lives a double life. He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender,” the source explained.

Randall has been accused of cheating on his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, with Lala, though she vehemently denies this — and did so in her memoir, “Give Them Lala.”

Neither Lala nor Randall have spoken out about the apparent split at the time of this writing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Randall Shared a Photo of His Daughter Promoting Lala’s Book & Fans Slammed Him for it

Despite all of the rumors surrounding the status of Lala and Randall’s relationship, Randall seems to be keeping things business as usual over on his Instagram account. In fact, Lala noticeably deleted all traces of Randall from her feed, which he continued to post about her over the past couple of days.

On October 17, Randall shared a video of his daughter, Rylee, promoting Lala’s book. Fans slammed Randall for the post, taking to the comments to let him know exactly how they feel about him shared such a video during a time when split rumors were at an all-time high.

“Please don’t use your daughter to try & get [Lala] back,” one Instagram user commented.

“Is this your way of getting Lala to come home?” another Instagram user wrote.

“What did you do?” read a third comment.

Lala Liked a Post That Suggested Randall Cheated on Her

Although Lala hasn’t spoken out on the rumors directly, social media users were quick to notice that Lala liked a post about Randall cheating on her.

The post was uploaded by an account called “Your Moms Are Watching” on October 17, 2021. The post was a picture of Randall on one side, and a picture of “Real Housewives” star Lisa Rinna holding a gun on the other. “All of us if Rand cheated on Lala,” the post read.

“Rumors are swirling that Randall might have had some extracurriculars with a couple of cocktail waitresses. Cheating this soon after childhood gives me Michael Darby vibes and I’m hoping it’s not true!! Red flag!!!!” read the caption.

“Lala liked it,” one Instagram user pointed out.

“Lala liked this post,” added another.

Several other commenters wrote that they weren’t surprised to hear this news.

“How are people shocked he’s a cheater?” one commenter wrote.

“Once a cheater always a cheater,” added another.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Shares Cryptic Video Sparking Rumors That She & Randall Emmett Have Split