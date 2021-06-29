Lala Kent Opens Up About Age Gap With Her Fiancé Randall Emmett

Let’s talk about the husband.

During a recent appearance on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais’ podcast, Going to Bed With Garcelle, Lala Kent opened up about the 20-year age gap between her and her fiancé, Randall Emmett.

“It really is perfect,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star gushed about her relationship. “I never thought I’d be with someone 20 years older than me and now I get it. Age is just a number.”

Kent also added, “He has more energy than I do so I’m actually looking forward to him getting older because I’m like, ‘I need you to calm down, a little bit.’”

During the podcast, Kent also revealed that she and Emmett are hoping to finally get married sometime in 2022. The couple had planned to get married in 2020, but their wedding had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “I would like small and intimate,” Kent said about the wedding. “Rand is a movie producer so he wants a production. So we’ll give him what he wants.”

Kent Also Spoke About What It’s Like to Be a New Mom Along With Her Other ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars

During her appearance on the podcast, Kent also spoke about what it was like to be a new mom along with many of her “Vanderpump Rules” friends. In the past year, many of the VPR stars welcomed babies. Kent gave birth to her daughter Ocean in March 2021, while Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright welcomed babies in April 2021. Former star Stassi Schroeder also gave birth to a baby girl in January 2021.

“There were times that we would talk about how fun it would be if we all had children together and then we just all happened to just legitimately all have children together,” Kent admitted to host Beauvais. “It was so weird. So even though it looked like a pact, we really just had little fun banters about it.”

Kent Said That Her Relationship ‘Is Not What It Seems From the Outside’

During an April 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kent spoke more about her relationship with Emmett, explaining that their love story is not exactly what it seems from the outside. Kent explained this while promoting her new memoir, as she revealed that people might get a different idea of her and Emmett after they read the book.

“I think people are going to be shocked by that, because it’s not what it seems from the outside,” Kent said about her relationship. “Even if I were to read our life on paper and the fact that he’s 20 years older than me, I’d be like, ‘This is so weird and gross. What is this?’ But when you read it in my book and from my viewpoint, it really is such a sweet, little love story, and I wish that things would have happened in a perfect timeline, but that’s not how life works. So we just do what we can with what we’re given. And I can’t regret how something came to be when it’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”

