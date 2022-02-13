Lala Kent on Randall Emmett’s Daughters: ‘The Whole Situation Is Sad’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent broke up with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett in October 2021. The former couple shares a 10-month-old daughter named Ocean. Emmett and his ex-wife Ambyr Childers are also parents to two older children, London, 11, and Rylee, 7.

Throughout her 3-year-long relationship with Emmett, Kent shared that she had a close bond with London and Rylee. During an April 2019 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the Bravo personality asserted that she “love[d] them like they [were her] own children.”

“We’re BFFs plus I don’t have to discipline them. I get to be the fun one,” said Kent.

During an episode of her podcast “Give Them Lala,” uploaded on February 9, 2022, the 31-year-old briefly spoke about London and Rylee. After a caller asked about whether she would be willing to discuss the current state of her relationship with Emmett and Childers’s children, Kent noted that “this is a question that is asked a lot.”

“It’s obviously very nuanced and the whole situation is sad and I just feel like I don’t want to talk about it if the question is asked, I mean I would prefer to not be asked at all, but this is the response that everyone is going to get — it’s complicated, moving on,” stated the reality television personality.

Lala Kent Spoke About Randall Emmett’s Children on ‘WWHL’ in January 2022

Us Weekly reported that Kent spoke about London and Rylee during a January 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She shared that her breakup from Emmett has “been hard for them.”

“I don’t have any communication with them at this point in time which is very heartbreaking,” stated Kent.

During the January 2022 “WWHL” interview, the reality television show personality shared that she and Emmett solely “communicate through an app.”

“It has just to do with Ocean, there was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it so Ocean is the main focus and that’s how we communicate and if it doesn’t have to do with her, then I have no desire to communicate with that person,” stated the mother-of-one.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also claimed that Emmett had been unfaithful throughout their relationship.

“This has been going on for quite some time. It’s been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about and it’s not just one person. I believe it started after I got sober,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Discussed Potential Suitors

During the February 9 episode of “Give Them Lala,” Kent told her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star James Kennedy that she does not require many qualifications for potential suitors.

“I just want to know that the person I’m dating when he leaves the house isn’t like banging anything that walks, you know, that’s what I would like, that’s what I would like. The bar is very low for anybody. Looks wise, personality wise,” said the 31-year-old.

Kennedy responded by saying that Kent’s “bar should be f***ing high up.” She then explained that her future love interests will not “have to compete with [Emmett] in any shape or form.”

“Anyone who I’m dating now isn’t going to be very intimidated you know, like nobody,” said Kent.

