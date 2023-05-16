VPR Star Says She Missed Ex’s ‘Red Flags’

Bravolebrity and former “Vanderpump Rules” star Randall Emmett has been announced as the subject of Hulu’s newest exposé documentary, “The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump”, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Monday, May 22.

ABC News shared the trailer for the documentary on May 15, asking in the YouTube video’s caption, “Who is Randall Emmett, really – and what don’t you know about his relationship with Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules?”

“How could I not have been smarter? Like I beat myself up daily,” Kent said in the documentary’s trailer, “How is my daughter having to pay for my stupidity and me keeping my blinders on and not wanting to see red flags?”

Lala Kent Will Appear in ‘The Randall Scandal’

According to its trailer, “The Randall Scandal” is a co-production between ABC News Studios and L.A. Times Studios. According to L.A. Times, the documentary will be 90 minutes long and will detail the allegations made against Emmett of on-set discrimination and abuse, as well as the accusations that the producer knowingly made actor Bruce Willis continue to work despite showing early signs of what would eventually become diagnoses of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

The L.A. Times has also revealed that Kent will appear in the documentary, which includes “special access to interview footage” with the “Vanderpump Rules” cast member, who will open up about how she learned of the many allegations against her ex-fiancé and father to her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean. Kent’s mother and brother, Lisa and Easton Burningham, will also appear in interviews throughout the documentary, sharing what stories they know of Emmett through Kent.

The L.A. Times’ June 2022 exposé on Emmett surfaced many of the allegations that “The Randall Scandal” is set to cover, including stories from his relationship with Kent. Emmett and Kent welcomed their daughter Ocean in March 2021. Months later, in the Fall, photos surfaced of Emmett with two other women in a Nashville hotel. Kent said that when her fiancé returned to Los Angeles, where the two lived together, she demanded to see his phone, and stole it out of his hands when he refused, which she claims led to Emmett becoming physical with her.

“He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground,” Kent claimed, “I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands. … That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding.” Emmett denied that the two ever became physical with each other during this incident.

Also included in “The Randall Scandal” are Emmett’s high school friend Felix Pire, three of Emmett’s former assistants, and the reporters who first investigated the claims made against Emmett for the L.A. Times, Amy Kaufman and Meg James, as well as the host of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast David Yontef.

‘The Randall Scandal’ is the 3rd in a Line of Bravo-Based Documentaries

Play

The Housewife & The Shah Shocker | Trailer | Hulu NEW HULU ORIGINAL ‘THE HOUSEWIFE & THE SHAH SHOCKER’ PROFILES REAL HOUSEWIFE JEN SHAH AND THE INDICTMENT FOR HER ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN A TELEMARKETING SCHEME The new Hulu Original “The Housewife & the Shah Shocker” dives into the bombshell accusations against “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jen Shah and her alleged… 2021-11-24T20:44:18Z

“The Randall Scandal” is the third Hulu documentary that focuses on claims made against a Bravo star. The first was “The Housewife and the Hustler”, a June 2021 documentary that explored the accusations made against “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” husband Tom Girardi, whose wife Erika Jayne was left to answer for him on the show.

Months later in November came “The Housewife and the Shah Shocker”, which investigated the charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud made against “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah. Shah eventually pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison.

READ NEXT: Katie Maloney Thinks Raquel Leviss Was ‘Playing Games’ With Tom Sandoval