Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett’s Ex-Wife Was the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Him

Lala Kent opened up about her breakup from Randall Emmett, and made a surprising reveal about his ex-wife in the processs.

During a virtual appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star addressed questions from both Andy Cohen and fans regarding her former fiancé’s cheating scandal. Kent ended her relationship with Emmett in October 2021, seven months after the birth of their daughter, Ocean.

After a viewer asked Kent if Emmett only cheated on her once or if it was the only time that he got caught, the Bravo star revealed the film producer’s shady behavior had been ongoing.

“This has been going on for quite some time,” Kent said. “It’s been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about, and it’s not just one person it’s many. I believe it started after I got sober. And it’s just — I don’t know how I didn’t see it.”

The “Give Them Lala” author did admit that she ignored red flags such as Emmett’s constant phone use and long absences from home.

“But I just figured, who would creep around with him? I really thought that,” she admitted.

Lala Kent Said Randall Emmett ‘Messed Up’ Things With His Ex, Ambyr Childers





Play



Randall Emmett’s Cheating was “Repeated Behavior” | WWHL Lala Kent tells Andy Cohen the last time she communicated with Randall Emmett, names the red flags about his cheating, and says if she’s satisfied with the prenup. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live/videos Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens: Live' is… 2022-01-12T03:30:09Z

Emmett met Kent in 2015 when he was still married to his first wife, Ambyr Childers. Emmett and Childers married in 2009, and had two daughters together, London and Rylee. They divorced in 2017, according to Us Weekly.

When Kent began dating Emmett, she was secretive about his identity and would only refer to him as her “man” when speaking on camera on “Vanderpump Rules.” She also boasted about the lavish gifts he gave her, including a Range Rover.

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Kent said she is not in communication with Emmett’s first wife, but that she can commiserate with her.

“I feel like our road was always bumpy,” Kent said. “I can understand why. I have a lot of compassion for her.”

“I think she’s a great woman and a great mother,” Kent continued. “And I’ll be honest, I think she was the best thing to ever happen to that guy.”

When Cohen questioned why Kent was saying Childers was better for Emmett than she was, she explained.

“I just think that the way he and I came to be was so, looking back on it, so gross and messy,” she said. “It was just something built on nothing but lies, and I think knowing what I know about her, I think that she was a good one and he messed up.”

Lala Kent Gave an Update on Her Relationship with Randall Emmett’s Daughters & How She Communicates With Her Ex About Their 9-Month-Old Daughter, Ocean

While she was close to Emmett’s daughters and thought of them as her stepdaughters, Kent revealed that she has not been in contact with London and Rylee at all since splitting from their father.

“From what I’ve heard it’s been hard for them and I don’t have any communication with them at this point in time which is heartbreaking,” she said on WWHL.

When it comes to her communication with Emmett about the baby they share, Kent said she only contacts her ex through an app—and only about Ocean.

“We communicate through an app and it just has just to do with Ocean,” she said. “There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it, so Ocean is the main focus and that’s how we communicate. If it doesn’t have to do with her then I have no desire to communicate with that person.”

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Talks Plans for More Kids