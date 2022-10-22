Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett Lowered Her ‘Stock’

Lala Kent spoke out about her ex, Randall Emmett, at BravoCon exactly one year after their split.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star ended her engagement to the film producer in October 2021 after she found out that he was leading a “double life,” according to Page Six. The couple’s nearly six-year relationship blew up after Emmett was photographed with two women in Nashville while he was engaged to Kent. The Bravo star accused her ex of cheating on her throughout their relationship and while she was pregnant with their daughter, Ocean, who was born in March 2021.

In January 2022, Kent revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that she only has contact with Emmett through an app and their communication is “only” about their daughter.

But while she doesn’t speak to Emmett, Kent has no problems speaking about him—even if she sometimes refers to him as “that person” or “he who shall not be named.” While promoting her “Give Them Lala” tour last fall, Kent seemingly dished a dig at Emmett, telling fans, “I’ve cut the fat. It’s bigger. It’s better. The bRand new tour is happening,” per Us Weekly.

Lala Kent Shaded Randall Emmett’s Looks at BravoCon

Kent didn’t hold back when asked about Emmett during the BravoCon weekend that was held in New York City from October 14-16, 2022. While at Andy’s Legends Ball, Kent boasted about all of the sex she is having as a single woman, and she compared herself to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, According to BravoTV.com, Kent threw some not-so-subtle shade at Emmett when dishing about her hookup partners. “Everyone has a jawline, which is great!” she said.

That wasn’t the only time Kent referenced Emmett’s jawline, or lack thereof, during BravoCon. During the “Vanderpump Rules” panel, she shaded Emmett’s appearance by saying, “I deserve a jawline, mother***ers.”

“I didn’t realize when I was with him that he was lowering my stock so much,” Kent also said, per People. “And when someone lowers your stock so much, you have to get rid of them.”

Lala Kent Said People Like Her Don’t ‘Associate’ With People Like Randall Emmett

Kent also dragged Emmett during an October 2022 interview on the “Sofia With an F” podcast, where she revealed that she has not seen Emmett in person in a full year. “With Ocean, my mom drives her to his house, his nanny/supervisor comes out, grabs the baby, and that’s what it is,” she said.

Kent said she doesn’t look at Emmett as “anything” in her life. “I am beyond him being the quote-on-quote ‘father of my kid.’ Take that out of it,” she said. “Like, people like me don’t associate with people like him. You don’t need to be anywhere in my world because you lower my stock tremendously.”

“When I found out he was not the person I thought he was, I literally cleaned house as far as any memory,” she added. “I have no video, I have no pictures, I have nothing of him. But I’ll see pictures of myself in the house that we shared and it’s weird because I don’t remember ever being in a home with him. It feels like I’m looking at this baby, and I’m like, where did she come from?“

As for the “Rand” tattoo she once had, Kent specifically didn’t get her ex’s full first name, “Randall,” tattooed on her arm in case she ever had to change it.

“I got the tattoo with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox,” Kent revealed. “We were in Puerto Rico, they wanted to get tattoos. Megan gets ‘el pistolero’ for MGK, I got Rand. And she asked me, she was like, ‘What if it doesn’t work out? What are you gonna do?’ I said, ‘I’m just gonna change it to ‘bRand new’ if it doesn’t work out.’ …So I always had a plan B. ”

Kent revealed another reason why she shortened her ex’s name for her tattoo and why she always called him “Rand” instead of “Randall.”

“Randall is one of the ugliest names in the world,” she said. “It’s a horrific name, I don’t know why anyone would name anyone that. Alright? It’s just a bad f***ing name. Just Randall, with the way he looked, it was just like, this is all bad. We gotta f***ing change this. I’ve gotta add a little swag to you. So that’s the reason why I put Rand.”

