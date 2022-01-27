VPR Cast Member Calls Out Lala Kent With ‘Mistress’ Backstory

Lala Kent was called out by a co-star at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

During the season 9 update show, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder opened up about her split from film producer, Randall Emmett, seven months after they welcomed their daughter, Ocean. The couple ended their engagement amid rumors that Emmett cheated.

Kent also chastised her co-stars for not alerting her to Emmett’s behavior, but one SURver revealed she wasn’t surprised by what happened to Kent because she originally thought of her as Emmett’s mistress.

The Vanderpump Rules Stars Revealed Randall Emmett Cheating Rumors

In October 2021, Emmett was photographed going into a Nashville hotel with two mystery women while he was engaged to Kent, according to Page Six. Since that time, Kent has said her former fiancé lived a double life that she knew nothing about. But several of her co-stars had heard stories about Emmett.

During the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Tom Sandoval what he knew about Emmett’s past.

“I had heard rumors,” Sandoval admitted. “Somebody that you guys all know, I will not mention his name, his sibling works with somebody who apparently…they’re like best friends, and like you know Randall was apparently hitting this person up. But I don’t have proof so I’m not gonna bring it up.”

When Cohen asked Kent’s close friend, James Kennedy, what he had heard, the DJ spilled the beans.

“I heard some sexual rumors,” Kennedy said. “Like you know just hotel room stuff, girls meeting up. I saw him buying drinks with two of the hottest girls that walked into SUR. Baby was already born at this point, by the way, and it was like two feet deep at the bar and I was like ‘Oh my God, I was the one like, doesn’t anyone not f***ing see Randall?’”

Kent was visibly upset by the revelations. “Not one time has anyone come up to me and said, ‘This is what your dude is doing.’ Randall Emmett creeping around on me? That should have been brought to my attention,” she said.

While Kent was upset, the rest of the cast agreed that she had always made it clear that no one was to ever talk about her relationship with the film producer — so they didn’t.

Lala Kent Was Called a ‘Mistress’ By Another Vanderpump Rules Cast Member

“Vanderpump Rules” cast member Raquel Leviss said she wasn’t surprised by Emmett’s actions due to the way his relationship with Kent started. Emmett was married to Ambyr Childers when he met Kent in 2015. Emmett and Childers had been married since 2009 and had two daughters together, London and Rylee, before divorcing in 2017, according to Us Weekly.

“I knew Lala when she was seeing Randall as a mistress,” Leviss said during the reunion. “It seemed like history was repeating itself.”

Lisa Vanderpump also chimed in to say, “Sometimes the way you get them is how you lose them.”

Brock Davies noted that Kent was too busy “flying around in private jets and hanging around with Machine Gun Kelly” to pay attention to Emmett’s red flags.

Kent immediately went on the defense and revealed Emmett told her he was separated from his wife when they started dating in 2015. She questioned “what wife” would let her husband go off for two months for work.

Kent has since admitted that her relationship with Emmett started off on a shady note. During a virtual appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she noted that her relationship with Emmett’s ex-wife has always been “bumpy.”

“I can understand why,” Kent admitted. “I just think that the way he and I came to be was so, looking back on it, so gross and messy. It was just something built on nothing but lies.”

She also described Emmett’s cheating as “repeated behavior.”

