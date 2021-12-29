Lala Kent Thanks Nashville Girls for Saving Her From Randall Emmett

Lala Kent revealed she has “proof” that her former fiancé Randall Emmett cheated on her during their five-year relationship.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star opened up in a new interview to reveal that not only does she have evidence of her ex’s unfaithful actions, but that she is thankful to the women he hooked up with.

“I know that he had sent messages that said he never [was], but there’s proof elsewhere,” Kent told Page Six, adding that she now feels that her relationship with the 50-year-old film producer “was based on nothing but lies.”

Kent also addressed photos that surfaced of Emmett with two women in Nashville earlier this year, which ultimately spawned their split.

“I will forever be grateful to those two girls walking across the street with him because they saved me,” Kent admitted. “Those two girls, I wish I knew who they were, because I would start sobbing and tell them, ‘You saved me. Thank you so much!’ … I got that feeling in my gut… and that’s when I knew, I’m leaving this relationship.”

Photos of Randall Emmett Going Into a Hotel With Two Women in Nashville Were Leaked Online in October 2021

In October 20201, photos surfaced of Emmett hanging out in Nashville with two unidentified women and walking into the Thompson Hotel with one of them, according to Reality Blurb. The photos of the “Midnight in the Switchgrass” producer with the two blonde women were first shared by GirlGangz7733 with the caption, “Saw Randall last night with [two] girls [in] Nashville that [were] not Lala. He tried to hide when we recognized him.”

Just after the photos of Emmett were leaked, Kent and the former couple’s infant daughter, Ocean, moved out of the Bel-Air mansion they all once lived in. A source told People that the Give Them Lala Beauty founder “was completely blindsided” by Emmett’s actions and felt she had been “living in the dark for so long.”

Kent opened up about her split from Emmett on her on the December 1 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast.

“I had my head in the sand for a really long time,” she admitted. “I don’t know how the f*** I didn’t see a lot of this s***. I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls. And I decided on October 20th, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo from [Rand] to ‘bRand new.”

Lala Kent Only Communicates With Randall Emmett About Their Daughter Through an App

Kent has also revealed that she has very little contact with Emmett now that their romantic relationship is over. She told Page Six that “nothing is set in stone” regarding a co-parenting arrangement with her ex.

“[Ocean] sees him every so often,” Kent said. “I have her the majority of the time. But, you know, he and I don’t communicate much. We send very short messages through an app about Ocean and then we call it a day. I am only interested in talking about Ocean and things that concern her. Other than that, you know, I’ve really just moved on with my life, which has felt really great.”

