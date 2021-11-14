Lala Kent and Randall Facing Problems With Co-Parenting: Report

Do you wanna get popped?

According to a new report, “Vanderpump Rules” stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are having trouble co-parenting their 7-month-old Ocean Kent Emmett amidst their rumored split.

“There isn’t much co-parenting going on at the moment,” an insider told Us Weekly on Nov. 10, 2021. “She’s a full-on single mom taking care of Ocean, at least for now until they have a co-parenting schedule in place.”

However, another source told the outlet that they are actually “working together” on co-parenting and that Emmett has been “restricting his work hours” to take care of their new baby.

“They’re in the midst of figuring out the parenting plan,” the source told the outlet. “Nothing has been set in stone. It’s a private matter but they’re hoping to figure out some sort of schedule that works well both for them. Randall and Lala’s focus right now is on Ocean and making sure she’s taken care of and that both of her parents are in her life no matter what.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Kent Recently Spoke About the Split During an Episode of Her Podcast

During a Nov. 10, 2021, episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala…With Randall, the “Vanderpump Rules” star opened up about the breakup, explaining that she was staying strong for her daughter.

“I take it one minute at a time because a 7-month-old can’t sit around and wait for you to get over s***,” Kent said during the episode. “You better keep your f****** head up and do your thing. So that’s what I do.”

Kent also said, “You have to be grateful for every experience because what I’ve been through in my life, which people have been through much crazier and traumatic things than I have been through, those people inspire me, who deal with things with grace and they come out on top even with the hand they were dealt.”

Other ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Have Weighed in on Their Split

Since the rumors of their split, Kent’s “Vanderpump Rules” costars have weighed in on the breakup. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Scheana Shay explained, “When you go through a separation, it’s not easy, especially when a kid’s involved. I can’t even imagine. But she is a very strong woman and she’s going to be just fine.”

Shay also added at the time, “I want her to do what’s best for her. Right now, like, no, I think that they need some time apart.”

And, during an October 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Ariana Madix also showed support for her friend. “I have spoken to her, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future,” Madix said about her Kent’s relationship at the time. “I really don’t know, like, what she’s planning on doing, it certainly has been a crazy week, but I have spoken to her and I support whatever decision she makes.”

