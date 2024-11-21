Lala Kent Gives Surprising Update About Status With Randall Emmett

Lala Kent has a civil relationship with Randall Emmett three years after their volatile breakup.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star gave an update on her relationship with her former fiancé during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on November 19, 2024. Of her status with the film producer, Kent told host Andy Cohen, “We have come to a place where, it’s like, we have one thing in common and that is this child and what is best for her, and you have productive conversations.”

“It’s not always golden,” the 34-year-old admitted. “I’m, like, a really fun ride, you know. I’ll take you on a rollercoaster. One day we’re good and then the next day he pisses me off. It’s all good. We always come back to Ocean and her wellbeing.”

Kent and Emmett welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021, just seven months before they split amid a cheating scandal. Things were so bad that Kent refused to speak to Emmett after their breakup. In January 2022, Kent claimed on “Watch What Happens Live” that her ex had displayed “repeated” behaviors that concerned her.

She told Page Six that she only communicated with Emmett via an app and had no other contact with him. “He and I don’t communicate much,” she told the outlet in December 2021. “We send very short messages through an app about Ocean and then we call it a day. I am only interested in talking about Ocean and things that concern her.

Lala Kent Sees Randall & Other Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members at School

Kent sometimes sees her ex at functions that take place at their daughter’s preschool. On the “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast, her pal Scheana Shay noted that they saw Emmett at a barbecue at the school.

Kent confirmed on WWHL, “[Shay’s daughter] Summer Moon, [Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s son] Cruzy, and Ocean go to school [together].”

When Cohen asked Kent who she still talked to from her days on the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, she replied, “Jax, I had to block him. But I see him at school I see him at school because our kids go to school together. So I’ll be like ‘What’s up dude?’ Love Brittany, we’re thick.”

Kent said she doesn’t speak to Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, or Kristen Doute, but loves Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Schwartz.

Lala Kent Wants More Kids

In September 2024, a still-single Kent gave birth to her second daughter, Sosa. Kent chose to use an anonymous sperm donor and intrauterine insemination (IUI) to conceive her second child.

Following a bad breakup and messy custody battle with Emmett, Kent told Cosmopolitan her future children would never be “up for grabs ever again.” “I will not gamble on me having my child,” she explained to the outlet in early 2024. “And I just don’t think that finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world.”

On WWHL, Kent revealed that she wants a third child—or even more. “I do want [another child], yes. I think I’m gonna do it, ” she told Cohen in November 2024. “And if I have a third, what’s one more?”

“I did not do IVF, so I didn’t freeze my eggs, but I have 17 vials of the donor’s ‘goods’ and I got pregnant off of one,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star explained. “So, I still got 16 more, baby!”