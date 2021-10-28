Lala Kent ‘Done Romantically’ With Randall Emmett: Report

Lala Kent is moving on from her relationship with Randall Emmett.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star has an action plan following her split from her fiancé of three years, according to a new report. The longtime couple, who welcomed a baby girl, Ocean, in March 2021, are on the rocks amid reports that Emmett was seen out with other women during a trip to Nashville, Page Six reported.

An insider told E! News that Emmett is trying to do everything he can to try to “win” back Kent’s trust, but that it’s too late.

Lala Kent is Said to Be ‘Done Romantically’ With Randall Emmett & Is Looking for a New Place to Live

While the E! source said the 50-year-old filmmaker is “trying to win [Lala] back over” and is “doing anything to make her happy,” it sounds as though Kent has made up her mind that the relationship is over.

“Lala will continue to co-parent with Randall, but she is done with him romantically at this point,” the insider said.

Kent, 31, is still living at the mansion she shares with Emmett, but a second source told the outlet that she “has been apartment hunting” and will be moving out soon.

“Lala is not wanting to work things out with Randall,” the insider said. “She’s focused on Ocean, herself, and looking to the future.”

Kent was recently seen at an apartment complex in Santa Monica, California, according to Page Six, and was inside the building for about 15 minutes with her mom, Lisa Burningham, before moving her car into a “parking garage that only has access to the building’s leasing office.”

Kent Previously Said She Didn’t Want to Feel ‘Stuck’ In Her Relationship

Kenta and Emmett were originally slated to marry in April 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to reschedule their nuptials several times. By the time baby Ocean was born, Kent started to have doubts about ever tying the knot. She told “The Wendy Williams Show” she didn’t ever want to feel “stuck.”

“I want to be in a relationship that we want to be in,” Kent said in May 2021. “I don’t want him to ever feel he’s stuck because we signed that thing or I’m feeling like I’m stuck because we signed that thing. I want at any point if he’s over it or if I’m over it we can just say we share a beautiful daughter together and just like part ways. I’ve seen some messy divorces and they’ll scar you.”

Kent Has Not Publicly Talked About Her Breakup From Emmett But Her ‘Vandeprump Rules’ Co-Stars have Weighed In

Kent has not publicly addressed Emmett’s cheating rumors or her split from the filmmaker, but a few of her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars have been put on the spot with questions about the situation. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Ariana Madix said she has been in contact with Kent but doesn’t want to speak for her.

“I have spoken to her,” Madix said on the Bravo late-night show. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. I really don’t know, like, what she’s planning on doing, it certainly has been a crazy week, but I have spoken to her and I support whatever decision she makes.”

Host Andy Cohen quipped that Kent should “raise her price on Cameo.”

James Kennedy was also questioned about Kent’s future with Emmett. According to Us Weekly, he told “WWHL” that the timing of his friend’s split seemed questionable.

“It’s perfect timing, isn’t it?” the DJ said. “I’m just, like, it’s perfect. She’s got a book signing tomorrow in L.A., right?”

