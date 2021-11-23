Lala Kent Feels ‘Fooled’ by Randall Emmett: Report

Someone might be getting popped.

According to a new report, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is feeling “fooled” by ex Randall Emmett after their recent split.

“Lala was completely blindsided by what happened with Randall,” a source told HollywoodLife on Nov. 19, 2021. “The rug was pulled out from under her completely and everyone around her was completely shocked. She thought he loved her. She will never go back to him again. She’s done for good and never have another discussion about it. It’s a wrap.”

The source also added, “She’s going through the grieving process but she’ll be fine. She is so strong. Lala never needed Randall or his money and he fooled her. She’s just trying to put one foot in front of the other right now.”

In late October 2021, the couple sparked rumors of a split after Emmett was seen photographed with two mystery women in Nashville.

In March 2021, Emmett and Kent welcomed their first child together, daughter Ocean Kent Emmett. Emmett also has two children from a previous marriage.

Kent Has Spoken About the Split on Episodes of Her Podcast

Although Kent has been largely private about her breakup, she has spoken about it a bit during recent episodes of her podcast, Give Them Lala.

“I take it one minute at a time because a 7-month-old can’t sit around and wait for you to get over s***,” Kent said during a Nov. 11 episode of her daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett. “You better keep your f****** head up and do your thing. So that’s what I do.”

Kent continued, “You have to be grateful for every experience because what I’ve been through in my life, which people have been through much crazier and traumatic things than I have been through, those people inspire me, who deal with things with grace and they come out on top even with the hand they were dealt.”

Emmett and Kent Sparked Rumors of a Split During Summer 2020

Although their split seems like the real deal this time, it isn’t the first time that the couple has sparked breakup rumors. In July 2020, Kent deleted all photos of Emmett from her Instagram, which got fans thinking that they were done, according to People. However, at the time, Kent took to her Instagram to debunk the rumors.

“Y’all we didn’t break up,” Kent wrote at the time, as noted by People. “I’m petty — so when he pisses me off his photos go to the archive… then I re-add them. I mean, I have this dude’s name tattooed on my arm. He’s stuck with me.”

Kent also added at the time, “It won’t be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad. I’m petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it. & if it’s the most petty thing I do, I’m okay with it.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

