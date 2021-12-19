Lala Kent Slammed for Publicly Trash-Talking Randall Emmett

Lala Kent is angry at her ex, Randall Emmett, but “Vanderpump Rules” fans think it’s time for her to stop trash-talking the film producer.

In October, Page Six reported that Kent ended her engagement to Emmett after discovering he was leading a “double life.” As the news of the celebrity couple’s split broke, rumors began to swirl that Emmett cheated on Kent while she was pregnant with their daughter, Ocean, who was born in March 2021.

A source told People that the Give Them Lala Beauty founder “was completely blindsided” by Emmett’s actions and felt that she has “living in the dark for so long.”

While she initially said she wasn’t ready to talk about the demise of her five-year relationship, Kent has since opened up on her “Give Them Lala” podcast – and she hasn’t stopped talking.

Fans Think Lala Kent Is Going Overboard With Trashing Her Baby’s Daddy

Kent was with Emmett for more than five years and considered herself a stepmother to London and Rylee, his daughters from his first marriage to Ambyr Childers.

But in a thread on Reddit, several commenters pointed out that Kent has been publicly trashing her ex and that her comments could be harmful to all of his children.

While the original poster speculated that Kent and Emmett were “bound to split,” it was added, “I do however think it’s awful that Lala is talking so poorly about the father of her daughter and his other two daughters that she professed to love so much. This will cause so much pain and embarrassment for the kids. For someone who cherished her relationship with her own Dad I’m shocked that she doesn’t see this.”

“As a child from divorced parents, I couldn’t agree more,” another Redditor responded. “The hardest memories of my childhood are my parents talking negatively about each other, and me feeling completely put in the middle. Poor little Ocean, I can only imagine what she’s going to hear.”

“Years ago – I recall her going insane on people for talking about Randall’s looks – screaming he has a family and parents! And here she is talking s*** about him when he has 3 daughters, one being her own, “ a third chimed in.

“Someday her beautiful child will find out about all of these ‘reveals.’ I hope it’s from Lala admitting her mistake due to ‘heartbreak.’ However, I fear it will be from school bullies who Googled her mom,” another wrote.

Others slammed Kent for trying to make money off of her split.

“I think it’s just gross and immature behavior,” another wrote. “It reeks of high school break up bulls*** where each party suddenly talks out … how awful the time together was. If it was that bad I’m sure you would of left sooner. Plus making merch glorifying your breakup with a newborn is just beyond tacky.”

“She is now trying to capitalize off him cheating by publicly talking about every little issue,” another agreed. “Keep it private for the sake of the kids like normal celebrities. No one is excusing Randall’s behavior but the embarrassment has shifted to Lala.”

But others defended Kent and pointed out that Emmett is the one to blame for the situation.

“Um, will it cause more embarrassment than said father actually DOING those things?” a commenter wrote. “He’s a despicable rat, and deserves every bit of the shame he gets. Hopefully his daughters aren’t misogynistic enough to blame their mothers for their father’s actions.”

“Yes, let’s blame the woman instead of the man who ACTUALLY embarrassed himself and is embarrassing/causing pain for his daughters. Pretty sure he’s the one ruining any relationship with his daughters,” another responded.

Lala Has Roasted Randall on Multiple Occasions & Refuses to Say His Name

Since opening up about her newly single status, Kent has referred to Emmett as “he who we shall not name.” But it’s clear who she’s talking about. On the December 15 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, she talked about the “s*** brown” diamond she was given when she got engaged to the wealthy filmmaker. After finding out her diamond was of low quality – she had it tested following her breakup from Emmett—Kent said, “There’s not one piece of my five years with this person that has been truthful and honest.”

She also called Emmett “gross” and “disgusting’ for allegedly using their baby daughter’s photo as his online dating profile picture.

Kent also recently teased that her sex life with the 50-year-old filmmaker was sub-par as well. In a sponsored Instagram post shared on Monday, December 13, she praised Bellesa’s vibrators by claiming she’s now having the “best sexy time I’ve had in five years and eight months.”

She also seemingly shaded her ex as a narcissistic on her Instagram Stories, per Screenrant, and she has dissed him by changing her “Rand” tattoo to a tat that says “bRand New.” She is also peddling merch with her new her new logo on it.

On her podcast, Kent denied oversharing about Emmett. She said she has to “try my best to just keep my f***ing mouth shut for my daughter… Not say a word about what I know.”

“All I have to do is protect Ocean Kent at all costs,” she said.

