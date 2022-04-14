Lala Kent Reveals Her Goal For Randall Emmett Relationship

Lala Kent is seeking a new co-parenting plan with her estranged ex, Randall Emmett.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star ended her engagement to Emmett in October 2021 after she discovered he was living a double life that included partying with other women. Kent has also claimed that Emmett cheated on her while she was pregnant with Ocean.

Six months later, Kent and her former fiancé currently only communicate through an app — and only about their daughter, Ocean, who was born in March 2021.

Lala Kent Wants No Contact With Randall Emmett

During an April 11 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kent was asked if she still only communicates with Emmett through an app. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder said she doesn’t even want that communication anymore.

“We parallel parent and I’m trying to move to zero contact,” she said. “We will see how that goes.”

Parallel parenting is a co-parenting method in which each parent has their own independent approach when the child is under their care. According to Healthline, the method is often necessary when there’s “a history of mental health issues like narcissism or borderline personality, in which a cordial relationship is impossible.” Kent has described Emmett as a narcissist, per Page Six.

On WWHL, host Andy Cohen also asked Kent if she was fighting for full custody of Ocean.

“I’m not going to talk about custody, if that’s okay,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star replied.

Kent didn’t have a problem talking about Emmett, though. She told Cohen that no one – including her Bravo castmates — “knew who he really was.”

“He can’t take a breath without telling a lie,” Kent said of the filmmaker, as she noted that the engagement ring he gave her, which she had thought cost over $150,000, turned out to be a fake diamond.

Kent also teased that the public has yet to find out the worst about Emmett.

“There will be a day where the truth will come to the light,” she vowed.

But Kent stopped short of saying she totally regretted her nearly six years with Emmett.

“I want to say yes, but then I wouldn’t have Ocean, so I just find that it was all supposed to happen for a reason,” she said. “The best thing in my entire life came out of that relationship.”

Emmett Said He Will Never ‘Talk Ill’ About Kent

In the months since their split, Kent has spoken publicly about her disdain for Emmett, but he has kept mostly quiet. The filmmaker, who also shares daughters Rylee and London with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, revealed that he won’t ever talk about Kent in a negative way.

While speaking on the “Genuinely GG’” podcast in March 2022, Emmett admitted that he made mistakes in his relationship with Kent—but that she did as well.

“I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because that’s just not right,” he said, per Page Six. “For me, I just don’t feel it’s appropriate. … She’s the mother of my child, so no matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom. The truth is, I just always have to look at the big picture, which is she’s the mother of Ocean, and I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it — no matter what is said about me or what she says.”

While Kent is now seeking zero contact, Emmett expressed hope that he would someday be on speaking terms with her.

“She’s a strong woman,“ he added of the “Vanderpump Rules” star. “And I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out.”

