Lala Kent Weighs in on Raquel Leviss Blocking Tom Sandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent gave her about Rachel “Raquel” Leviss blocking Tom Sandoval on Instagram. As fans are aware, Sandoval and Leviss were romantically involved while he was still in a relationship with her now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. According to People magazine, Leviss blocked the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer seemingly because he gave her well-wishes for her 29th birthday in the comments section of a September 2023 Instagram post. She uploaded an Instagram Story to show that she blocked the 40-year-old, with the caption, “OK bye!”

While filming a September 19 Amazon Live, a fan asked Kent, “What were your thoughts of Tom calling Rachel thirsty for blocking him after he posted his birthday message on her IG?” The mother of one replied that she was unaware of the situation. After her assistant, Jessica Walter filled her in on the matter, Kent shared she was frustrated by Leviss’ social media behavior. She also mentioned that Leviss stayed at the Arizona mental health facility, The Meadows, and insincerely stated, “I see that the mental health facility really helped her. She’s just come so far.”

“She’s just so removed from this world. You know I really tried, dude. Rachel, I really tried, and you are just beyond, like, helpless,” added Kent.

She then suggested she was perplexed by Leviss’ Instagram post as her affair with Sandoval ended in March 2023. The 33-year-old also seemed to reference that Leviss decided to quit “Vanderpump Rules” following season 10.

“Like honey we’ve moved on, that happened like 500 years ago, right?” said the “Give Them Lala” author. “And if you had something to say, you should have strapped on your ovaries and you should have come on the show after you blew everyone’s world up and you should have addressed it. But instead, apparently all you learned from your time away is that you get on social media.”

In addition, Kent shared that she believed Leviss’ Instagram Story indicated that she was “a coward.”

“See here’s the difference between you and me is I’m willing to go toes on the ‘gram, on Twitter, on Threads, on Facebook and then when I see you, we’re still going to go toes. You don’t know how to do that. Because you are a coward. And that’s the dumbest thing I’ve heard all day,” said Leviss.

Tom Sandoval Gave His Opinion About Raquel Leviss’ Instagram Story

Sandoval gave his opinion about Leviss’ Instagram Story while speaking to People magazine in September 2023.

“Obviously, I think it’s a little immature and petty. To post that you’re blocking seems a bit thirsty. I wanted to just send her some love, let her know that — happy birthday, whatever,” stated Sandoval.

The 40-year-old also said that he believes Leviss has been “really struggling with taking accountability for her actions and just wants to point fingers and be mad at everybody else.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner shared similar comments regarding the situation during a September 2023 interview with Extra.

“I think it’s a little thirsty and immature, personally. She is who she is and I still wish the best for her,” shared Sandoval.

According to People magazine, a source told the publication that “Rachel made the decision that it was healthiest to cut Tom out of her life completely and despite his attempts of writing and calling, she ceased communications with him while in the trauma therapy center.”

“A large part of her mental health journey is leaving behind toxic people, especially those with questionable intentions towards her,” continued the insider.

Raquel Leviss Stated That Lala Kent Wanted Her to Come Back to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During a three-part August 2023 episode of Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, “Just B With Bethenny Frankel,” Leviss stated that Kent wanted her to come back to “Vanderpump Rules,” despite their ongoing issues. According to the 29-year-old, the “4 U” singer also messaged her following the explosive season 10 reunion special.

“Lala has reached out to me on Instagram, saying that she’s willing to lend an ear,” said Leviss.

The model suggested she did not respond to Kent’s social media message, stating, “I just don’t trust that person.”

Kent acknowledged that she believed Leviss should have continued starring on “Vanderpump Rules” following her cheating scandal in an August 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.”

“It is a travesty that she didn’t end up coming back. She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised,” said the Bravo personality.