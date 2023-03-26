VPR Star Says She Was Told That Raquel Leviss’ Mother Called Her ‘Some Pretty Nasty Things’

In “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 6, Raquel Leviss spoke about her December 2021 breakup with her co-star James Kennedy. She revealed that she decided to end her engagement after the professional DJ spoke negatively about her parents. In a confessional interview, Leviss claimed her ex-fiance said her father was “just miserable because he’s married to a fat b****.”

During a March 2023 appearance on Heather McDonald’s podcast, “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent revealed she would have refrained from sharing Kennedy’s alleged remarks. The “4 U” singer stated that Leviss “does have the option to like not share the nitty gritty details about James body shaming her mom.” The mother of one then shared that she also has issues with Leviss’ parents.

“I have met Raquel’s parents and I had nothing but a pleasant experience with them. However, James did tell me that Raquel’s mom has called me some pretty nasty things so I’m not the biggest fan of this woman or this man anymore,” said the 32-year-old.

Lala Kent Gave Her Opinion on Tom Sandoval

In March 2023, TMZ reported that Tom Sandoval had an affair with Leviss during his relationship with Ariana Madix. According to the publication, Madix broke up with the 39-year-old once she realized he had been unfaithful.

Kent spoke about Sandoval’s involvement with Leviss during a March 2023 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside “Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute. The “Give Them Lala” author revealed she believes the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer is “a narcissist” who will continue to be unfaithful in his relationships.

“He’s going to do it to Raquel, he’s going to do it to his next partner. He’s a soul-sucking human,” asserted Kent.

Doute, who dated Sandoval and Kennedy, also shared she decided to “stop hating on” Leviss last year. She stated that she had a conversation with the former pageant queen in March 2022 at Kent’s daughter Ocean’s first birthday party.

“Her and James had obviously broken up and she was willing to commiserate with me on the way that he is and the things that he’s done and she was open to hearing a lot of my truth,” said the “He’s Making You Crazy” author.

She clarified that she is not a fan of Leviss. Doute also shared she believes the 28-year-old and “James are on the same exact level of being an opportunist.”

James Kennedy Shared His Thoughts About Lala Kent’s Admission She Had Sexual Relations With Him While He Was Dating Raquel Leviss

During the premiere episode of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, Kent revealed that she had a sexual encounter with Kennedy while he was dating Leviss in 2016. While speaking to E! News in February 2023, alongside his girlfriend of a year Ally Lewber, the professional DJ stated that it was “not a proud moment.” He asserted, however, that he has “matured” since the incident with Kent.

“A lot of reflecting on how much I have matured and I am not perfect nor I am now nor was I then in my early 20s. But I am 30 now and looking back, obviously, not a move I would make nowadays,” stated the 31-year-old.

Kennedy also shared that he believed the situation was “a good life lesson.”

“When I see my relationship with Ally, I mean, I can honestly, truly say I have never felt this way in my life before, so with just that, maybe I had to get to this place,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.