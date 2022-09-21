Vanderpump Rules Star Dodges Question About Co-Star’s Hookup With Married Man

Lala Kent is keeping mum about Raquel Leviss’ rumored fling with the married son of a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

In a recent interview, the “Vanderpump Rules” star was asked about Leviss’ rumored hookup with Oliver Saunders, the son of RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais, but she was very careful with her answer. Saunders is an employee at Lisa Vanderpump’s cocktail lounge in Las Vegas.

Saunders’ estranged wife, Samantha, recently posted a series of Instagram posts in which she claimed her husband “made out” with Leviss while shooting scenes for the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

In a series of shocking posts, Samantha Saunders accused her husband of looking for “fame” on the Bravo reality show, despite not being a paid cast member. She also claimed that her husband agreed to go on a date with Leviss to be filmed by Bravo’s cameras. On September 3, 2022, a video posted on Twitter showed Leviss and Saunders hugging before sitting down for a dinner date.

Lala Kent Dodged a Question About Raquel Leviss & Oliver Saunders

Leviss ended her engagement to James Kennedy in December 2021, and since that time she has been causally dating. In July 2022, she told Us Weekly that she is “just a single girl in L.A. doing my thing.”

In an interview with Radar Online on September 12, 2022, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent was asked about Leviss, but she quickly dodged the question. Kent, who is close friends with Leviss’ former fiancé, revealed she was “grossed out” by Leviss’ recent rumored hookup with co-star Tom Schwartz, who is the soon-to-be ex-husband of fellow VPR star Katie Maloney. But she stopped short on commenting on Leviss’ involvement with Oliver Saunders when asked about it by Radar Online.

“You know, we are all just on this journey in life, and some journeys I’ll participate in, and some I will not,” Kent told the outlet. “And right now, my journey is just being a good mom and being present at this event tonight – that’s where I’m at.”

The bar star did tease that some of the drama will be shown on the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show.

“All I’m going to say is, it’s going to be a phenomenal season,” she said. “Everyone feels the same way – producers, cast members, it’s a lot.”

Oliver Saunders’ Estranged Ex Has Already Cleared Raquel Leviss’ Name

While Kent didn’t want to talk about Leviss, Samantha Saunders did later clarify her comments about the SURver’s rendezvous with her husband. In a follow-up Instagram story on Sept. 4, Samantha wrote, “FYI- I don’t blame Raquel. She did nothing wrong and has been respectful and supportive.”

A source told Page Six that Oliver Saunders lied to Leviss about his marital status when he met her.

“Oliver told Raquel he was separated and that they were in the process of getting a divorce,” the insider said. “Raquel would have never pursued him if she had known that wasn’t the case at the time.”

