Lala Kent Denies Raquel Leviss’ Claims in Podcast Teaser

Lala Kent denied some of Raquel Leviss‘ claims from the former “Vanderpump Rules” star’s teaser for her new podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue.”

In the extended trailer, Leviss, who now goes by her legal name Rachel Leviss, claimed that none of her VPR co-stars reached out to her in the aftermath of Scandoval. However, Kent took to her Amazon Live to deny Leviss’ claims, and said, “I did try. I got no response. You know I don’t even know what I was hoping for when I reached out to her.”

Kent then hinted that her decision to contact Leviss will be a topic of discussion in the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” “Um you guys will see it play out next season,” she shared on her Amazon Live in December 2023. “And you know what, do I regret reaching out to her? Was I glad I reached out to her? You’ll just have to find out.”

Later in her Amazon Live, Kent shared her thoughts on some of Leviss’ comments in her podcast trailer, including Leviss’ claim that Tom Sandoval was “manipulative.”

“I think a lot of things,” she said of her reaction to the trailer. “Again, I was not directly involved. I’m only going off of things that I’ve heard and then certain things that I saw that led me to think that they were creeping around. But as for the inside of the relationship, I have no idea. I did not know that a snippet of the trailer came out.”

Raquel Leviss Spoke About What Cast Members Had Been in Contact With Her During Her Podcast Trailer

Leviss’ extended podcast clip, released on December 18, featured the reality star explaining why she “cut” Scheana Shay out of her life. “With the cast, I don’t have many boundaries, but physical violence is crossing a boundary for me and if you assault me, I will cut you out of my life,” she said, in reference to her allegation that Shay punched her, an allegation denied by Shay.

“I haven’t heard from any of them and I don’t really necessarily want to hear from any of them, except for Tom [Sandoval] did send me a happy birthday message on my Instagram via comment,” she said. “And he couldn’t have reached out to me via text because I blocked him the day that I got my phone back after treatment, but he could have DM’ed me instead of making a public comment and I’ve been thinking about that a lot.”

Fans might recall that Sandoval wished Leviss a happy birthday in a comment on an Instagram post shared by Leviss. Afterward, Leviss took to her Instagram Stories to show that she’d blocked him, adding the text, “Ok bye.”

Other ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Commented on Raquel Leviss’ Venture Into Podcasting

Kent wasn’t the only “Vanderpump Rules” star who commented on Leviss’ new podcast as Sandoval also addressed it in a “Two Ts In A Pod” episode in early December. He said her behavior appeared immature and she wasn’t taking accountability for her actions.

Katie Maloney also spoke about Leviss’ podcast while speaking with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast. Maloney said if Leviss wanted to tell her side of the story, she should have returned to “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 instead of turning to podcasting instead.

