Lala Kent Goes in on Latest Scandoval News

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is speaking out. The Bravolebrity has been a vocal opponent of her co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ever since the news broke in March 2023 that the pair had been involved in a seven-month affair.

Despite reports that Sandoval and Leviss had ended their relationship and gone their separate ways ahead of the May 17 “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, one eagle-eyed fan caught Sandoval talking on the phone with a contact on his phone named Raquel Leviss while on a May 28 flight to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

According to TMZ, the passenger who took the photo of Sandoval’s plane chat only overhead him say that he was going to “f***ing Pittsburgh,” but said his voice was “highly recognizable”, and his identity was corroborated by a Bravo fan account on Instagram, who furnished a video of Sandoval in his same outfit from the plane going through airport security prior to boarding.

As with the rest of the affair news, this latest update had Kent take to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts on the pair.

Lala Kent Responds to Tom Sandoval Calling Raquel Leviss

“Look at this clown checking in on his Main Chick before he goes to get f***ed up and band his Side Chicks,” Kent wrote in a May 29 Instagram story, “Maybe even some randoms to add to the [rolodex] 🥴 He’s also making sure he maintains his energy supply. He’s got to keep her where he needs her. He’s fully plugged into her and she thinks it’s because she’s loved, and cared about by him… Nothing but an energy source for the narcissist 🔌”.

Kent spoke out at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, comparing Sandoval’s behavior towards their cast, particularly his partner of nine years Ariana Madix, to that of her ex-fiancé and baby’s father, Randall Emmett. “Sandoval is Randall. Give it 10 years, he is Randall Emmett. It’s absolutely terrifying,” she said, going on to call Sandoval “dangerous” and saying, “I couldn’t get Randall to stay home and then when s*** hit the fan, I couldn’t get him the f*** out of the house,” a statement that Madix agreed with in the moment.

Reports came out ahead of Sandoval and Leviss’ alleged split that Leviss had entered a mental health facility to work on herself in the wake of Scandoval breaking and the influx of negative messages she had received online. At that time, Kent spoke on her podcast “Give Them Lala”, saying “that is the right move for her to make”, and hoping the rumors that the “mental health facility” in question may actually be a “spa” are unfounded.

Ariana Madix Didn’t Believe That Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Had Truly Ended Their Relationship

Play

Ariana Madix Throws Shade at Raquel Leviss’ Pageantry | WWHL During the After Show, Ariana Madix shares her reaction to celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Molly Shannon, and Kristin Chenoweth giving their hot takes on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair. The Vanderpump Rules star throws shade at Lisa Vanderpump’s “beauty queen” comment and notes that Raquel has never even won a beauty pageant. She also… 2023-05-18T04:31:35Z

Madix appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” on May 17 after the “Vanderpump Rules” season finale, the first episode to air the details of Scandoval, and while there she shared her thoughts on Sandoval and Leviss’ supposed split, saying she didn’t believe their relationship had reached its end quite yet. Madix said in her appearance on WWHL that she doesn’t “buy that at all [that the two had broken up]. She was sending letters to my house like four days ago.”

When asked her thoughts on Leviss entering a mental health facility, Madix said, “I don’t know what she’s doing. Obviously mental health advocacy is something very important to me. […] I don’t know what her situation is at all so I can’t really speak on it. I obviously don’t know her on any level, none of my friends know her on any level anymore. If she’s getting help I think she needs it.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Gets Detailed on Scandoval Side Effects